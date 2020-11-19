Tikun Olam Continues to Expand National Footprint Announces Collaboration with Pincanna to Produce Medical & Adult-Use Cannabis Products in Michigan

NEW YORK and FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tikun Olam , the global leader in medical and adult-use/wellness cannabis products, and Pincanna, Michigan's premier cannabis cultivator and distributor, have finalized an agreement to bring Tikun's world-renowned cannabis products to Michigan in Spring 2021.

The collaboration combines Tikun's history of unrivalled peer-reviewed research and clinical data with Pincanna's expertise in formulating and delivering high-quality cannabis products to consumers. Tikun Olam has been producing their proprietary research backed cannabis strains since 2005, including multiple award winners Erez, Midnight and Eran Almog, as well its world-renowned Avidekel strain.

"I grew up in Michigan, so it is especially meaningful to me that Tikun is being welcomed to the state," said Bernie Sucher, CEO of Tikun Olam. "What's really special, however, is who is doing the welcoming: Pincanna is an extraordinary organization. Its founders' established support of cannabis research underlines our mutual long-term commitment to patients. We are thrilled to partner with Pincanna and help them fulfill their goal of delivering outstanding wellness products to the Michigan community."

"We are honored to welcome Tikun to the Pincanna family of cannabis brands and to collaborate with one of the best cannabis companies in the world," said Robert Nusbaum, founding partner, Pincanna. "With our shared mission of wellness, we look forward to launching Tikun's internationally-recognized products throughout Michigan."

About Tikun Olam

Tikun Olam ("Repair The World" in Hebrew) is the world's leading cannabis brand - globally recognized as the pioneer of modern medical cannabis. Tikun's products have been used since 2010 in ongoing clinical trials in Israel's regulated medical cannabis market, treating patients for a variety of symptoms of medical conditions such as Cancer, PTSD, AIDS, epilepsy, Crohn's Disease/Colitis, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, and chronic pain. Tikun established itself in the U.S. in 2015 as a joint venture with Tikun Olam Ltd. (Israel). Tikun Olam also operates similar partnerships in Canada (NYSE: ACB), Greece and Australia, all in support of its global mission to educate the traditional medical community and its patients on the applications of cannabis as a scientifically proven wellness product. Visit www.tikunolam.com , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Pincanna

Farmington Hills, Michigan-based Pincanna, is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with a team that has won 45 Cannabis Cup awards for its unique proprietary marijuana strains. Pincanna's state-of-the-art cultivation and manufacturing facility is housed on 185 acres in Pinconning, Michigan, which incorporates the company's FARM: a 135,000-square-foot cultivation space with greenhouse and indoor environments – and LAB: a manufacturing facility focused on producing concentrates, edibles, topicals and other premium products, which are sold in numerous cannabis dispensaries throughout Michigan. The company operates its own retail store in Kalkaska, Michigan and plans to open numerous Pincanna MARKET retail stores throughout the state, building the best in class consumer experience. Pincanna – FARM. LAB. MARKET.

