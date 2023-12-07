Tilde Sciences acquires Daraprim® and Vecamyl® from Vyera Pharmaceuticals

News provided by

Tilde Sciences LLC

07 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilde Sciences, a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has acquired two medicines, Daraprim® and Vecamyl® from Vyera Pharmaceuticals.

Tilde Sciences expects a seamless transition from Vyera Pharmaceuticals and uninterrupted access through Optime Care, its specialty pharmacy partner. Tilde has elected to use Optime Care because of the company's commitment to provide patients and their caregivers with dedicated programs and services in support of these important drugs.

If you have any questions about Daraprim® or the financial assistance programs available, call1-877-258-2033 and press 3, or visit www.daraprimdirect.com. Eligible patients who have commercial insurance may pay as little as $0 out-of-pocket for their prescription.1

Questions related to Vecamyl® should be directed to 1-877-794-0008 or visit www.vecamyl.com.

About Tilde
Tilde Sciences is a United States based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of specialty pharmaceuticals tailored for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. For more information visit https://www.tildesciences.com/.

1 Financial assistance programs are subject to terms and conditions and patient eligibility requirements. Restrictions, including where prohibited by law, may apply. Offers are subject to change or discontinuation without notice. Financial assistance programs are not insurance nor are they intended to be a substitute for insurance.

SOURCE Tilde Sciences LLC

