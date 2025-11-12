Tilden Hotel Returns: San Francisco's Union Square Landmark Reopens as a Modern Urban Escape

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Tilden Hotel has officially reopened its doors in the heart of Union Square, reintroducing itself as a reimagined urban escape where classic San Francisco hospitality meets modern comfort and genuine service following extensive renovations.

A Thoughtfully Reimagined Stay

Tilden Hotel offers everything guests need for a seamless stay in the heart of San Francisco. Guests can enjoy valet parking, a convenient fitness center, and an inviting open-air courtyard perfect for morning coffee or unwinding in a calm city setting.

The reopening also marks the debut of El Mariachi, a vibrant Mexican restaurant already earning local buzz for its fresh, modern take on traditional flavors. Le Carousel Patisserie, a new French-inspired café, will also open soon.

For groups and gatherings, Tilden features 2,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space accommodating up to 75 guests. Ideal for small meetings or intimate celebrations, Tilden offers both convenience and a relaxed atmosphere just steps from the Moscone Center, major city events, and Union Square.

A Union Square Revival

Located on Taylor Street, just blocks from theaters, galleries, and world-class shopping, Tilden Hotel stands as both a Union Square landmark and a gateway to authentic San Francisco experiences.

To celebrate the reopening, Tilden is offering an exclusive Black Friday promotion with 50% off, plus a 0% interest flexible payment option. These limited-time promotions are designed to make city travel more accessible and inspiring.

"Reopening Tilden has been a careful and heartfelt process," says Rubi Tetrault, Operations Manager. "Our goal was to create a space that feels distinctly San Francisco, a place where modern travelers can relax, connect, and feel genuinely cared for."

Rediscover the Creative Energy of San Francisco

Tilden invites guests to unwind, explore, and rediscover the creative energy of San Francisco.

For more information or to book a stay, visit http://www.tildenhotel.com/ or follow @TildenHotelSF on Instagram.

About Tilden Hotel

Just steps from Union Square and conveniently close to Fisherman's Wharf and Chinatown, Tilden Hotel is a reimagined city retreat that blends classic San Francisco character with modern comfort. The property features renovated guest rooms, a fitness center, valet parking, and flexible indoor and outdoor meeting spaces. Guests can enjoy El Mariachi, a vibrant Mexican restaurant, and the soon-to-open Le Carousel Patisserie café.

Tilden is also a welcoming choice for families, offering spacious suites, cribs upon request, and an open-air courtyard with lawn games that invite playful moments between city adventures.

Tilden Hotel embodies the spirit of San Francisco — genuine, creative, and effortlessly welcoming.

Media Contact

Priscila Damasceno

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

www.tildenhotel.com

SOURCE Tilden Hotel