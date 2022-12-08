Tile of Spain Announces Winners of 21st Annual Tile of Spain Awards

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer's Association (ASCER) announces the winners of the 21st annual Tile of Spain Awards of Architecture and Interior Design. The panel of judges came together at ASCER's headquarters on November 23, 2022, to evaluate the projects submitted, and select a winner in each category.

Winning Projects:

2022 Tile of Spain Awards Winning Projects

Architecture:

"Social Housing in Ibiza" by Ripoll-Tizón

The proposal for new social housing in Ibiza was raised with the intention of constructing a building whose identity is more clearly linked to the climate and way of life on the island.

The jury praised the high architectural standards of this project, where traditional looking glazed stoneware tiles were used to guarantee aesthetic appeal and high durability.

Architecture Special Mentions:

"A Pergola Opening onto a Kitchen Garden" by Bona Fide Taller (Alejandro Martínez del Río), and "The Valencia Agora Pavilion" by Arqueha+Miguel Arraiz

Interior Design:

"Avila. Planning an Empty Space" by ALL AROUND LAB (Noelia de la Red, Jordi Ribas)

Avila is a project that transformed what was originally an open-plan warehouse, located in the Poble Nou neighborhood of Barcelona, into a 120 square-meter multifunctional and habitable space. The strategy of the design aimed to utilize "the minimum means to inhabit a space," while considering the inner layers, not just its surface.

Here, the jury celebrated the project's capacity to minimize the use of materials and aesthetic resources. Ceramic tiles were chosen for the flooring and to clad the furniture, lending to visual coherence.

Interior Design Special Mention:

"A Home/Gallery in Granada's Gran Vía" by Annona Arquitectura (Silvia Cabrera Jiménez & Felipe Hita Suárez)

Final Degree Project:

"Rampant Architecture. The Town and the Home" by Marta Millanes Sánchez from (Toledo School of Architecture)

Rampant Architecture. The Town and the Home, is a design plan focusing on incorporating ceramic tile as the floor covering, to define a pathway between each room, floor and section of a residential dwelling.

The jury found the use of ceramic materials as a linking thread to define different pathways throughout the home.

Final Degree Special Mentions:

"Courtyards, Lounges and Stairs" by Alicia de Luis Sánchez (Madrid School of Architecture) and "The Denser the Drawing, the Finer the Thread" by Ana Link López (CEU San Pablo University in Madrid)

For press information and high-resolution images visit the Tile of Spain Press Kit.

Contact:

Catherine Hoy

732-644-3285

SOURCE Tile of Spain