Tile of Spain Announces Winners of the 2024 Tile of Spain Awards

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Association (ASCER) announces the winners of the 23rd annual Tile of Spain Awards of Architecture and Interior Design. A distinguished panel of judges, led by renowned architect Rafael de La-Hoz Castanys, came together at ASCER's headquarters in late November to evaluate this year's project submissions and select winners across three categories: Architecture, Interior Design and Master's Thesis Project.

"A Circular Viewpoint" "Hill House"

Winning Projects:

Architecture:

"A Circular Viewpoint" by Javier López Bautista

Perched on a former threshing floor overlooking the Mijares River reservoir in Puebla de Arenoso, Castellón, Valencian architect Javier López Bautista has crafted A Circular Viewpoint, an observation area that serves as both a refuge and a space for reflection. This circular structure creates a dialogue between the site's memory and its present, encouraging visitors to pause and connect with the landscape. Through its panoramic design and descending steps, the viewing point seamlessly integrates with the terrain, offering a contemplative experience in harmony with nature.

Interior Design:

"Hill House" by studioNOLET

Built in the 1980s, Hill House is a petite single-family home nestled in the hills of Catalonia, Spain. Recently sold for the first time, the home has been revitalized by the design team at studioNOLET. The multi-level layout now features a staircase and pool area that seamlessly connect the split-level living space and terrace to the garden below, while interior updates enhance functionality and create a more dynamic living environment.

Master's Thesis Project:

"A Post-Extractivisit Retreat. A Spa and Leasure Center in Sierra de La Culebra" by Álvaro Pozo Pérez (CEU San Pablo University in Madrid)

The jury noted the expressive use of tiles, applied like scales to resolve very complex geometries in a project that takes into account sustainability by re-using agricultural and fisheries waste as a source of energy for a modern concept of leisure and wellbeing.

The 2024 panel of judges was led by architect Rafael de La-Hoz Castanys (Rafael De La-Hoz), who served alongside José González Gallegos (Aranguren+Gallegos), Jonathan Arnabat and Jordi Ayala-Bril (Arquitectura G), David Quesada (Arquitectura y Diseñoa), Susana Babiloni (Castellón Architects' Association).

To download this press release and images, click here.

To download the 2024 press kit, click here.

Contact: Catherine Hoy/Kristen Pirrocco

Frank Advertising

Phone: 732-644-3285/609-731-4976

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tile of Spain USA