Tile of Spain Announces Winners of the 2025 Tile of Spain Awards

MIAMI, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Association (ASCER) announces the winners of the 24th annual Tile of Spain Awards of Architecture and Interior Design. The prestigious panel of judges, led by acclaimed architect Julio Touza Rodriguez, gathered together at ASCER's headquarters, in Castellón, Spain, last month to review this year's project submissions and select winners across three categories: Architecture, Interior Design and Master's Thesis Project.

Casa Marratxí Boc Beach

Winning Projects:

Architecture:

Subcategory Aa:

"Casa Marratxí" by Casas inHAUS

Praised by the jury for its masterful integration of ceramics within the industrialized construction system, "Casa Marratxí" successfully utilizes a single material, applied both indoors and outdoors, to clearly reinforce the modular housing concept.

Subcategory Ab:

"Interventions in the Monastery of Santa María de Sijena" by Pemán y Franco Arquitectos / Sebastián Arquitectos

Featuring subtle ceramic paving composed of triangular pieces arranged with an intentionally natural feel and slightly separated from the walls, "Interventions in the Monastery of Santa María de Sijena" distinguishes itself as an elegant and meticulous restoration project.

Interior Design:

Subcategory Ia:

"Brickell Penthouse Miami" by François Guglielmina – TOGU Miami Design

The jury celebrates "Brickell Penthouse Miami" for its distinctive neo-pop aesthetic, drawing inspiration from American urban style. This spectacular penthouse is also a stand out for its exceptional quality and sophisticated design.

Subcategory Ib:

"Boc Beach" by Il Mio Design

Admired by the jury for its innovative approach and daring use of ceramic colors and textures, "Boc Beach" features a skillful combination of varied formats to curate a cohesive identity that seamlessly links the interior and exterior spaces.

Master's Thesis Project:

"Manos Cerámicas" by Manuel Alexander Fustamante Mori (CEU San Pablo University, Madrid)

The jury commends this project and its tribute to ceramics, both in their broad expression and deep connection to local tradition. The proposal demonstrates a profound understanding of the ceramic process, utilizing it as a guiding element that shapes the spatial sequence and organizes a route that revitalizes the vacated and deteriorated areas of Los Loros, La Gomera.

To download the 2025 press kit, click here.

About the Judges

The 2025 panel of judges was led by architect Julio Touza Rodriguez (Touza Arquitectos), who served alongside Martín Lejárraga (Martín Lejárraga Architecture Office), Carmen Baselga (Carmen Baselga Studio), Antonio Jesús Luna (ROOM Diseño) and Susana Babiloni (president of Castellón Architects' Association (CTAC).

About the Awards

The objective of the Tile of Spain Awards is to promote the use of Spanish ceramic tiles in architecture and interior design projects (both in Spain and abroad). The program boasts a consolidated trajectory and is held in high esteem by architecture professionals.

The Tile of Spain Awards offers cash prizes totaling €32,000 that are divided among four areas. The two main categories –Architecture and Interior Design – each have a cash prize of over €16,000. In all categories, entries are welcome from both Spanish and international participants.

Full details of this and previous editions of the awards are available at www.tileofspainawards.com.

Media Contact:

Catherine Hoy

Frank Advertising

732.644.3285

[email protected]

SOURCE Tile of Spain