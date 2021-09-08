Tiled Closes $13.7 Million Series A Funding Round Led By Signal Peak Ventures

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiled , the interactive content platform to create engaging experiences easily, announced today the close of a $13.7 million Series A funding round led by Signal Peak Ventures. Signal Peak is joined by Seismic, Adobe, and University Growth Fund, alongside existing investors.

The round of funding follows Tiled's growing momentum over the past year, with the company experiencing 211% year-over-year growth, increasing headcount by 53%, and adding 99 new customers, including brands as diverse as HubSpot, Paycor, Instructure, Skullcandy, and CHRISTUS Health. Tiled's success has risen in parallel with enterprises' need for no-code interactive content assembly to close the gap between content authoring and content delivery to improve the experience for creators and consumers.

"Documents are essential to business, but they haven't kept pace with the experience users expect from the most highly-engaging and personalized content today. For the enterprise, closing the gap between content creation, delivery, and insights is imperative to delight customers in a world where over 10 billion PowerPoint presentations and countless PDFs are created each year," said Tiled founder and CEO Darrell Swain. "Tiled changes the content experience landscape with no-code tools for creating modern, interactive documents and gives light to massive blind spots that exist in every organization. Thanks to the support of our investors and strategic partnerships with Seismic and Adobe, we can continue to scale our product to support the growing number of enterprise teams evolving how their audiences engage with content and measure impact, with microapps."

Uniquely, the Tiled platform enables enterprise teams to assemble content into interactive experiences, called microapps, by fully integrating with the existing creative programs and work technologies that companies already use. With Tiled, users can assemble microapps using Adobe XD, InDesign, Photoshop, Sketch, Figma, PowerPoint, Google Slides, and other design tools, then distribute microapps with best-in-class activation tools like Seismic, marketing automation platforms, and more. Tiled's microapps make it easy for teams in sales and marketing, employee communications, and creative development to optimize and personalize the content experience for their audiences, resulting in higher rates of engagement and analytics insights that traditional, static content formats can't offer.

Experts estimate up to 80% of technology products and services will be built by non-tech professionals by 2024, giving rise to the appetite for no-code platforms in the post-pandemic digital landscape. Combined with B2B buyers' growing preference for self-driven, customized content, enterprises everywhere are looking for better ways to deliver dynamic content that effectively informs and educates a range of employee and customer audiences.

"We focus on high growth companies with great teams and game-changing technology. That's what we see in Tiled," said Phil Williams, partner at Signal Peak Ventures. "It has so many entry points and use cases across the enterprise — sales, marketing, HR, learning, customer experience, and so on — that we see how rapid growth is possible. Tiled doesn't require its users to learn new tools, and it drives higher user engagement with strong analytics on the back end so you can see what content is resonating."

With the new financing, Tiled will ramp up hiring across all areas of the company, and invest in sales and marketing, channel partnerships, and product improvements. Platform updates will be focused on new functionality and integrations to enhance how Tiled meets innovative storytellers — of any business function — wherever they are.

For more information, visit tiled.co .

About Tiled

Tiled is an interactive content platform to create engaging experiences easily. Our no-code story builder lets sales, marketing, creative, and HR teams assemble and share their content anywhere, anytime, with actionable analytics to scale their impact.

About Signal Peak Ventures

Signal Peak Ventures is an early-stage venture capital fund that invests in technology companies in established markets, primarily outside of Silicon Valley. We invest at a company's inflection point as entrepreneurs find product-market fit and are ready to scale aggressively. We back exceptional teams that are attacking big problems in a unique way. For more information, visit https://www.spv.com .

SOURCE Tiled

Related Links

https://www.tiled.co

