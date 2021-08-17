Tiled Debuts at No. 220 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiled , the leading interactive content platform to create engaging experiences easily, announced today its inclusion in Inc. magazine's 2021 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Coming in at No. 220, Tiled has reached a new level of prestige and recognition for its award-winning products and services and continued success.

Tiled's innovative no-code approach to content technology has become one of the most compelling solutions powering the acceleration of digital transformation in the enterprise today. Experiencing over 20x growth since 2017, Tiled is uniquely positioned to help companies evolve content deliverables organization wide — from sales and marketing to HR, learning, customer experience, and more — to meet rising demand for content platforms to make creating, sharing, and scaling digital business communications easy.

"Being named in the Inc. 5000 means Tiled is in the top .07% of companies in the country, in terms of growth. It's a humbling milestone that helps put into perspective just how amazing our clients and team are, and how exciting the future is," said Tiled founder and CEO Darrell Swain. "We're seeing the rise of hybrid working environments change the way companies utilize technology, and we're proud to be a trusted solution to so many — helping them transform how work gets done. Now that workforces are truly collaborating anytime, anywhere, and on multiple devices, companies need more flexible ways to create engaging content for their audiences. Traditional formats like PDFs or PowerPoint slides simply haven't kept pace with the digital experience users expect today. We're excited to play a vital role in helping companies modernize a key aspect of their business, now and in the future."

The annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

About Tiled

Tiled is an interactive content platform to create engaging experiences easily. Our exclusive platform empowers sales, marketing, creative, and HR teams to transform content into immersive, interactive experiences, letting teams create and share their content anywhere, anytime, with actionable analytics to scale their impact. Leave behind the static past and rewrite the future. Learn more about Tiled here .

SOURCE Tiled