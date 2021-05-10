Tiled Named 2021 Gold Stevie® Award Winner

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiled , the interactive content platform that makes creating engaging experiences easy, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the New Product category for Content Marketing Solution in The 19th Annual American Business Awards.

The 2021 Stevie® Awards had over 3,800 nominations with more than 250 professional judges participating worldwide to select this year's winners. Gold Award winners were determined based on the highest average score given across all submissions.

Tiled's submission for Content Marketing Solution earned a number of positive reviews from the specialized panel.

"It's nice to see a B2B company support others in creating compelling sales and training materials, and this definitely makes me want to take a test drive," one judge said. Another noted, "A very interesting vertical of content management. The power to have all this content in a single source to provide consistency is extremely valuable."

The glowing sentiments from the Awards panel help validate the market need for more flexible, powerful content platforms as the world becomes increasingly digital and dispersed. Tiled's no-code solution forwards the mission to help organizations reimagine what content can be and improve communications effectiveness organization-wide. The interactive content platform includes a story builder, giving teams the power to create, share, and edit content anywhere, anytime, with actionable analytics to scale its impact. With Tiled, sales, marketing, creative, and HR teams are enabled to make interactive content accessible, deliver engaging experiences, and drive results with microapps .

"Being named a Gold Winner in this category confirms the value we're building with Tiled," said Darrell Swain, co-founder and CEO. "Businesses are competing for the attention of their prospects, their customers, and their employees. We believe they deserve a better way to create engaging experiences for every audience."

Stevie winners will be celebrated during the virtual awards ceremony on June 30. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Tiled

Tiled is an interactive content platform to create engaging experiences easily. Our exclusive platform empowers sales, marketing, creative, and HR teams to transform content into immersive, interactive experiences, letting teams create, share, and edit their content anywhere, anytime, with actionable analytics to scale their impact. Leave behind the static past and rewrite the future. Learn more about Tiled here .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

