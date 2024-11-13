TileDB Powers Multiomics Research: Now Trusted by Half of Top Global Pharma Giants

Multimodal Data Management Company Strengthens Leadership with New Board Members and Executive Appointments

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TileDB , the database designed for scientific discovery, announced today it is now utilized by 50% of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, including industry giant Boehringer Ingelheim. This adoption underscores TileDB's foundational role in advancing precision medicine through drug discovery pipelines that are increasingly powered by research on multimodal, multiomics data.

"We are particularly excited about the single-cell transcriptomics database we're building with Boehringer Ingelheim to drive research and development," said Stavros Papadopoulos, Founder and CEO of TileDB. "This technology will enable researchers to analyze gene expression patterns at unprecedented resolution, potentially accelerating the identification of novel therapeutic targets and advancing our understanding of disease mechanisms at the cellular level."

As the number of companies adopting TileDB continues to grow, the company is also announcing several strategic appointments to its executive board and senior leadership team. These appointments are aimed at amplifying TileDB's status as the preferred foundation for scientific breakthroughs. To support this growth, TileDB opened a new office in New York City, in addition to the company's current headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

"With these outstanding new appointments, we are expanding our leadership capabilities to enhance our market reach and strengthen our go-to-market capability. Today, we are powering and de-risking drug discovery pipelines with TileDB as the foundation of choice for multimodal, multiomics data platforms. Scientific discovery requires its own foundational technology and our life sciences customers' success with complex multidimensional data like single-cell, proteomics and population genomics demonstrates why," said Papadopoulos.

The new board member appointments include:

A new independent director: George Llado , the former Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. George has more than 30 years of information technology and cybersecurity experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. As the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, he was responsible for leading the company's Global Information Technology organization by developing and implementing innovative technology and enabling data-driven insights across Alexion's Research & Development, Commercial, Manufacturing Operations, and Supply Chain functions. Prior to joining Alexion in 2015, George was employed by Merck & Co., Inc. for 25 years in IT positions of increasing responsibility. He served as Vice President, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Information Technology and business-line CIO, for which he led the planning and development of IT solutions for Merck's Manufacturing division. He also held roles as Merck's Vice President, Corporate Information Technology and business-line CIO for its Global Commercial Organization and various corporate functions. While at Merck, George led the merger integration of Merck and Schering-Plough across the IT and Shared Business Services organizations. He is a Board member of the National Center for Women & Information Technology and Temple University's Fox School of Business IT Advisory Board.



"My primary reason for joining TileDB's board was their innovative way of ingesting multimodal data for immediate analysis, unlike competitive solutions where you are forced to bundle bespoke technology to cobble a custom solution to interpret your complex data," says Llado. "There's no other company that provides a multimodal, multidimensional data solution on one platform like TileDB."

A new observer: Jeff Miller , a seasoned Chief Revenue Officer now an Operating Partner at Two Bear Capital. Jeff brings extensive experience in creating efficient infrastructures and implementing world-class sales strategies. Prior to his Operating Partner role, Jeff served as the Chief Revenue Officer at companies including StarTree and Cockroach Labs. At Cockroach Labs, Jeff led sales from 0 to over $80 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), driving the company valuation to $5 billion in less than four years for their Series E. During the course of his career, Jeff has also held Senior Vice President of Sales positions at Hortonworks, Virtustream, VMware, Novell, and JBoss. As Senior Vice President of Sales at Hortonworks, he drove sales from 0 to more than $250 million in ARR in record time, powering a successful initial public offering (IPO) and a subsequent $1.45 billion acquisition from Cloudera. As Vice President of Sales at SpringSource, Jeff helped drive sales from $5 million ARR to $30 million in ARR. This led to a $450+ million acquisition by VMware, where he stayed to lead the revenue to over $100 million in ARR post-acquisition within a year.

In addition, TileDB has made four strategic, inaugural appointments to its senior leadership roster, with these individuals collectively representing decades of experience in the database and SaaS markets:

Eric Goldstein has assumed the position of TileDB's first-ever Chief Revenue Officer. Previously, Eric held several senior-level sales positions at organizations spanning both the open source and database categories, including Cockroach Labs, Mesosphere (now D2iQ) and Hortonworks (now Cloudera). In this new role, Eric will be responsible for driving the revenue growth and expansion of TileDB's platform to further equip scientific discovery.





Julie Bryce undertakes the role of TileDB's first-ever Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Julie will oversee the ideation and execution of TileDB's go-to market strategy, including all aspects of brand, demand, industry marketing and public relations. Julie is an experienced open source and database marketer, including positions at Red Hat and Oracle. Most recently, Julie served as Chief Strategy Officer at Pienso, another MIT-born AI startup.





Tom Hannon has been named TileDB's first-ever Head of Finance. Tom formerly served as Corporate Controller at Cockroach Labs, scaling the company as the first finance hire through Series B-F hyper-growth, having held earlier leadership positions including at BMC Software and OpenLink Financial.





has been named TileDB's first-ever Head of Finance. Tom formerly served as Corporate Controller at Cockroach Labs, scaling the company as the first finance hire through Series B-F hyper-growth, having held earlier leadership positions including at BMC Software and OpenLink Financial. Paolo Narvaez has been named VP of Product. Paolo brings over 20 years of experience in computer system architecture including leading product and solution development. Prior to TileDB, Paolo was Sr. PE and Sr. Director at Intel Corporation, leading the development of enterprise reference designs. During his Intel tenure, he led the Health and Life Sciences engineering team, building and optimizing solutions for pharmaceutical companies, biotechs and leading labs.

"Pharma is another example where a shape-shifting array database derisks discovery by cost-effectively adapting to new data modalities, modalities typically considered 'unstructured', rather than requiring a new tool set for each one. Our life sciences customers' ability to navigate the complex, emerging data fueling the next generation of drug discovery means cures for rare diseases and hard-to-treat cancers are closer than ever before. I'm confident that these new additions to our team will continue to translate this vision into reality because it's precisely this vision to empower discovery for the benefit of humanity that attracted these leaders to join TileDB," concludes Papadopoulos.

For more information about TileDB, visit: tiledb.com .

About TileDB

TileDB is the foundational database designed for scientific discovery. Powered by shape-shifting multi-dimensional arrays, TileDB resolves the complexity of multimodal data so scientists and data teams can effectively glean meaningful insights from it.

Media contact: Carly Martinetti, [email protected]

