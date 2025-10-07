TileDB Ships First Version of Carrara, Introducing Omnimodal Data Intelligence Platform

Platform Unifies Complex, Diverse Data Across Teams, Eliminating Silos and Preparing Enterprises for the AI Era

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TileDB today announces controlled availability of TileDB Carrara, the first and only omnimodal data intelligence platform. As organizations race to harness AI for advanced analytics and insights, Carrara addresses a critical infrastructure gap: the inability to discover, access, and analyze all data types—from structured tables to non-tabular data such as genomics, imaging, documents, models, agents, and beyond—in a unified, governed environment.

The challenge is universal. Enterprises across industries struggle with fragmented data landscapes where valuable insights remain trapped in silos. Traditional approaches, while powerful for tabular data, treat complex data types as "unstructured blobs," resulting in prohibitive performance and costs. Specialized solutions offer domain expertise but lack the architectural foundation for scalable analysis. And custom-built infrastructure, while tailored to specific needs, demands unsustainable investments in development and maintenance.

"Organizations today face an impossible choice between generic solutions that don't understand their complex data, specialized tools that don't scale, or building their own infrastructure at an enormous cost," says Stavros Papadopoulos, Founder and CEO, TileDB. "Carrara eliminates this dilemma by introducing true omnimodality—where every data type, from molecules to market data, from images to tables, is treated as a structured, governed, and performant modality rather than an opaque file."

Omnimodal Intelligence: A New Paradigm for Data Management

TileDB Carrara's breakthrough lies in its treatment of all data as "modalities"—reachable, shareable data or code assets with inherent structure and domain-specific semantics. Whether population variants, bioimaging, PDF documents, Jupyter notebooks, user-defined functions, or external tables from existing data warehouses, every asset becomes discoverable, queryable, and governed within a single platform. This omnimodal approach delivers two critical advantages:

Omnimodal Governance : Holistic discovery, secure sharing, and comprehensive auditing across all data types in the organization

: Holistic discovery, secure sharing, and comprehensive auditing across all data types in the organization Unmatched Performance and Scalability: By properly structuring even the most complex data with TileDB's shape-shifting, multi-dimensional arrays, combined with advanced indexing and distributed compute, Carrara achieves performance breakthroughs at unprecedented low operating costs

Four Pillars of the Carrara Platform

This inaugural release of TileDB Carrara supports four key capabilities:

Organization: A unified catalog for registering and searching across all modalities, supporting rich metadata filters and LLM-powered discovery Structuring: Leveraging TileDB's shape-shifting array technology to efficiently capture any complex data type, optimized for cloud storage backends Collaboration: Teamspaces that function as secure data products, enabling users to create, share, and audit access to diverse assets within data clean rooms Analyze: A powerful infrastructure for massively distributed computations, workflows, notebooks, and dashboards – all in a single platform that manages all the data.

Transforming Healthcare and Life Sciences

While Carrara's omnimodal architecture serves enterprises across sectors, its impact is particularly profound in life sciences and healthcare, where the integration of multimodal data—genomics, proteomics, clinical imaging, electronic health records, and sensor data—is essential for breakthrough discoveries.

"We're excited about Carrara," said James Gatter, software engineer at Cellarity. "We anticipate it will give us greater control and flexibility over the management of our data to fuel our mission of drug discovery."

Organizations including Rady Children's Hospital, Quest Diagnostics, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, and Boehringer Ingelheim have already deployed TileDB, achieving performance improvements over traditional data warehouses while significantly reducing storage and compute costs.

Future-Ready Architecture

Carrara's most strategic advantage is its extendibility. As new data types emerge—from spatial transcriptomics to vector embeddings for AI agents—TileDB's shape-shifting arrays along with the concept of "modality" can readily accommodate any future data types, adding them to the governed catalog without requiring infrastructure overhauls.

"Insight is all about innovation, and innovation is all about change," says Papadopoulos. "Any platform must adapt to ever-changing requirements. Carrara is designed from the ground up to solve today's data challenges while anticipating tomorrow's."

Future iterations of TileDB Carrara will include expanded features for building custom modalities and AI agents, enabling organizations to perform exploratory analysis, run scalable pipelines, and deploy AI agents—all within a secure, unified environment.

Industry Recognition and Partnerships

Major technology providers have recognized TileDB's unique capabilities. Databricks and Snowflake are partnering with TileDB to offer complementary solutions, with TileDB handling complex multimodal data while leveraging existing tabular investments. Cloud hyperscalers AWS and Microsoft Azure support TileDB deployments, and global systems integrators including Cognizant, Accenture, Deloitte, and EPAM are partnering to deliver digital transformation initiatives powered by Carrara.

For more information about TileDB Carrara, visit: tiledb.com

About TileDB

TileDB is an omnimodal intelligence platform, which allows organizations to govern and analyze all types of data. In addition to tabular data, TileDB uses powerful shape-shifting arrays to handle the complexities of non-tabular, often called "unstructured", multimodal data, such as documents, code assets, genomic variants, bulk and single-cell transcriptomics, proteomics and, biomedical imaging, as well as the frontier data of the future. Proven in the challenging healthcare and life sciences domain, TileDB is used by science and data teams within the top ten big pharma and biotechs to power their multiomics FAIR data platforms. Other industries where TileDB is bringing value include defense and telecom, with customers like Lockheed Martin and NTT Docomo. TileDB is the destination for business and scientific breakthroughs where diverse, multimodal data unlocks unprecedented insights.

