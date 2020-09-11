Tiliter Launches Contactless and Checkout-Free Shopping in the US With FutureProof Retail

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiliter, the world's most accurate and flexible product recognition technology, and FutureProof Retail (FPR), the leading provider of line-free mobile checkout solutions, have partnered to deploy the first self-service scale with product recognition integrated with Scan and Go in the United States.

FPR's solution enables customers to use their smartphones to scan and bag items while they are shopping. They can then pay on their phone and skip the lines at checkout. FPR's mobile platform seamlessly integrates with the Tiliter Scan&Go Scale that assists shoppers in adding weight items such as produce and bulk foods to their shopping basket. Instead of entering a PLU number, Tiliter's software automatically identifies the item and shows a barcode on the screen that the customer can simply scan with FPR's Scan and Go app. The first integration has been deployed in New York City's Westside Market and a range of supermarkets across the U.S. will follow this year, overtaking competitor check-out free solutions.

The technology is powered by Tiliter Vision Software that uses leading-edge artificial intelligence and computer vision to recognize any product without a barcode including fresh produce, mixed nuts, dried fruit, candy, bulk and bakery items. Shoppers do not need to manually search for the desired items or enter a PLU, which ensures a contactless and hygienic checkout experience.

Since COVID-19, deployment of Scan and Go technology in supermarkets has increased significantly. Many retailers such as New York City's Fairway Market incorporated FPR's mobile checkout application as part of the market's shopper safety recommendations to its customers. Since the campaign, Fairway has noted an over 300% increase in Scan and Go app adoption.

"Tiliter's Scan&Go Scale with its powerful AI makes FPR's already easy and frictionless solution even easier by enabling automatic recognition of products, dramatically reducing time spent in-store for shoppers," says Di Di Chan, President of FutureProof Retail.

Marcel Herz, CEO of Tiliter, points out that "FPR's leading Scan and Go solution is the perfect fit to eliminate touchpoints and enable social distancing in stores. The integration with Tiliter's self-service scale provides the safest shopping experience available. "

About Tiliter:

Tiliter is a Sydney-based tech startup pioneering new technologies with a focus on product recognition. Tiliter is using machine learning and data analytic algorithms to disrupt industry practices and create the future now. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.tiliter.com or contact [email protected]

Media Contact: [email protected]

About FutureProof Retail:

Founded in 2013 by a group of impatient shoppers and award-winning developers in New York, FutureProof Retail (FPR) brings the best of online shopping offline by creating mobile shopping applications for retailers. FPR's mobile platform features line-free mobile checkout and line-free, order-ahead retail. For more information, visit Futureproofretail.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact: [email protected]

