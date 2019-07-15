Till Payments Wins Australia's Coveted Good Design Award For Design Excellence

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of Australia's peak industry design awards – the highest honour for design and innovation in the country were announced at The Star on 11 July at the 61st annual Good Design Awards Ceremony.

Till Payments received a prestigious Good Design Award Winner Accolade in the Product Design category in recognition for outstanding design and innovation.

Shadi Haddad, Founder and CEO of Till Payments, said: "Receiving this internationally recognised award is a testament to all the hard work over the last three years by the team."

The annual Good Design Awards is Australia's most prestigious international Awards for design and innovation with a proud history dating back to 1958. The Awards celebrate the best new products and services on the Australian market, excellence in architectural design, engineering, fashion, digital and communication design and reward emerging areas of design strategy, social impact and design entrepreneurship.

The Good Design Awards Jury spent several days evaluating each entry according to a strict set of design criteria which covers 'good design', 'design innovation' and 'design impact'. Projects recognised with a Good Design Award must demonstrate excellence in all areas and convince the Jury they are worthy of recognition.

Dr. Brandon Gien, CEO of Good Design Australia, said: "Receiving a Good Design Award at this level is a significant achievement given the very high calibre of entries received this year."

"Australia's Good Design Award is more than a symbol of design excellence, it represents the hard work and dedication towards an innovative outcome that will ultimately improve our quality of life. These projects showcase the brilliance of design and the potential it has to improve our world," said Dr. Gien.

The Good Design Awards Jury praised Till Payments, commenting: "The handling of multiple cash and payment systems integrated into a single product is very innovative. Use of the briefcase system is great, improving cash handling safety and confidence. The judges found the UX simple and intuitive. Transaction tracking was visible. The jury also liked the opportunity for brand activation on the physical product as identified with the Bingo logo. Well done!"

"From inception, we knew we had a mammoth task ahead to engineer a unified form-factor and design, that our clients could deploy into any store location or vehicle to accept both physical and electronic payments. We challenged the status quo, unifying cash and electronic payments acceptance into a single consumer driven system, that also streamlined and secured payments management for merchants," said Mr. Haddad.

The Good Design Awards attracted a record number of submissions with close to 700 design projects evaluated in this year's international design awards.

About Good Design Australia and Australia's Good Design Awards

Good Design Australia is an international design promotion organisation responsible for managing Australia's annual Good Design Awards and other signature design events. With a proud history that dates back to 1958, Good Design Australia remains committed to promoting the importance of design to business, industry, government and the general public and the critical role it plays in creating a better, safer and more prosperous world.

www.good-design.org

About Till Payments

Till Payments has developed the next generation of fully comprehensive Intelligent Payment and Revenue Assurance systems. Our solution simplifies omni-channel acceptance with unique

and compact form factors, that are enabling businesses to offer self-service payments to their customers with any payment method. Till Payments is at the forefront of providing end-to-end payments management solutions for merchants globally.

Till Payments:

