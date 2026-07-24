Tillamook® and Tefi Pessoa are Serving Realness in New York City and Freezers Everywhere

Tillamook and media personality Tefi Pessoa are decoding the freezer aisle and giving away free Tillamook Ice Cream for a year.

TILLAMOOK, Ore., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new bombshell has entered the villa freezer aisle: not all frozen treats are the same. That's why Tillamook and Tefi Pessoa are teaming up to cool down the people of New York City with FREE Tillamook Ice Cream* at The Real Scoop Newsstand, which is popping up at Astor Place in the East Village until Saturday, July 25, at 7 p.m.

Tillamook and Tefi Pessoa are decoding the freezer aisle and giving away free Tillamook Ice Cream for a year.

"With me, what you see is what you get — but that's not always the case in the freezer aisle," said Tefi Pessoa. "When Tillamook shared that nearly half of Americans have unintentionally bought a frozen dairy dessert thinking it was real ice cream, I just knew I had to get the word out. I'm used to keeping it real when it comes to relationships and pop culture, so why not ice cream?"

Watch Tefi break down the freezer aisle on Instagram — and she brought company. Stefan Ng, Kaitlyn Lavery, Natasha Martinez and Jess Lucero are also reporting the facts.

And because everyone, everywhere deserves REAL ice cream, Tillamook is giving away the chance to win free, incredibly creamy ice cream for a year to lucky fans** at tillamook.com/the-real-scoop starting July 23rd, where you'll find tips on navigating ice cream cartons and other Real Scoop knowledge.

The Real Scoop Newsstand also invites visitors to enter a specially designed podcast studio for real-time recording of your own "real scoop." Who knows, maybe you'll be the topic of the next Tefi Talks.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook's internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, sour cream, and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and Decatur, Illinois and employs more than 1,100. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

*While supplies last

**CONSUMER DISCLOSURE: No purchase necessary. You have not yet won. Entry: 7/23/26 (9 a.m. Eastern) - 8/6/26. 18+, U.S. residents only. 50 winners, randomly selected. One entry per person. Each Prize: 52 Tillamook® ice cream coupons worth up to $9 each (total value: up to $468). Coupons expire. Restrictions apply. Official Rules: https://www.tillamook.com/the-real-scoop/sweeps. Sponsor: Tillamook County Creamery Association, 4185 Highway 101 North, Tillamook, OR 9714.

SOURCE Tillamook