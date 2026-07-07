TILLAMOOK COUNTY CREAMERY ASSOCIATION CLAIMS THREE GOLD MEDALS AT 2026 INTERNATIONAL CHEESE & DAIRY AWARDS

Tillamook Cream Cheese Earns Top Honors at the World's Largest Dairy Competition

TILLAMOOK, Ore., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), the beloved Oregon-based dairy cooperative, brings home top honors with three gold medals at the 2026 International Cheese & Dairy Awards (ICDA), the world's largest dairy competition.

Tillamook County Creamery Association claims three gold medals at the 2026 International Cheese & Dairy Awards

In its 129th year, the 2026 ICDAs received more than 4,500 entries and is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious platforms for dairy excellence globally. After a successful 2025 ICDAs, where Tillamook received gold in the categories of Best USA Cheese and Cheese Spread, the dairy co-op continues to impress the international stage with its rich, creamy, satisfyingly smooth and tangy cream cheese.

Tillamook cream cheese products received gold recognition in the following categories at the 2026 ICDAs:

This year, Tillamook received additional honors at the 2026 ICDAs including three silver and three bronze titles for its cream cheese and Colby Jack cheese.

"We're honored to be recognized for the second year in a row at the ICDAs for our achievements in cream cheese excellence," said Jill Allen, R&D Director of Cheese and Product Excellence, TCCA. "To see our cream cheese products earning multiple titles across gold, silver and bronze is a reflection of our commitment to making dairy better than it has to be by using the best quality ingredients and constantly striving for excellence for consumers."

Tillamook cream cheese products are available across the country at Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Publix and many other grocery stores. Find them at a store near you at FindTillamook.com and learn more at Tillamook.com.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook's internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, sour cream, and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that don't sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and Decatur, Illinois and employs more than 1,100. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

SOURCE Tillamook