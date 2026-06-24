Tillamook® Has the Real Scoop - Because Your Freezer Deserves Better

Just in time for National Ice Cream Month, Tillamook shows shoppers how to spot real ice cream—and gives you the opportunity to try it for yourself

TILLAMOOK, Ore., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of Americans have accidentally bought a frozen dairy dessert, thinking it was real ice cream.1 For Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), the dairy brand known for its incredibly creamy, real ice cream, there's nothing sadder than settling for anything other than the treat you were expecting.

That's why Tillamook is serving up The Real Scoop: a summer-long crash course designed to clear up confusion in the freezer aisle and help shoppers distinguish between frozen dairy desserts and real, creamy ice cream.

Tillamook is Giving Ice Cream Fans The Real Scoop This Summer

Starting now through National Ice Cream Month (July), consumers can get The Real Scoop at Tillamook.com/the-real-scoop where they'll get the facts on real ice cream, learn tips on how to spot the difference between real ice cream and frozen dairy desserts, and have the chance to redeem a coupon for one free Tillamook Ice Cream product of their choice.*

The Cold Hard Facts

Ice cream has a permanent spot in Americans' hearts and bowls, with nearly nine in ten Americans calling it one of their favorite desserts. But even with all this love, how well do people really know their favorite sweet treat? More than 60% of U.S. consumers said they didn't know ice cream has a legal definition, but there is one: according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, ice cream is a stirred-frozen dairy product with the required milkfat, milk solids, weight, ingredients, and production characteristics to meet the legal standard.

Once people learned the difference between real ice cream and frozen dairy desserts, most (70%) said they are likely to check the label before buying a frozen treat. Of that group, 41% said they are very likely.

"We've been delivering dairy products that are better than they have to be since 1909, and our ice cream is no different – using more cream to achieve a higher milkfat than legally required to be considered real ice cream," said Hunter Clayton, Senior R&D Associate Scientist, TCCA. "We believe consumers deserve the facts about what's really in their freezer. Chances are you've picked up a frozen dairy dessert thinking it was real ice cream. Consider this your newsflash: The Real Scoop is our way of giving consumers the full picture before they reach into that freezer."

Tillamook brings the real deal in every bite across formats including Ice Cream Bars, Pints (open with caution if you don't want to share), and Family Size tubs in fan-favorite flavors like Tillamook Mudslide and Oregon Strawberry. Back by popular demand and now available all year long are Campfire Peanut Butter Cup and Orange and Cream. Every carton of Tillamook Ice Cream is packed with cream because as a farmer-owned dairy co-op, Tillamook knows the most important ingredient in ice cream is, well, cream.

Extra, Extra

Consumers are tired of being confused by what's in their freezer. Upon learning the difference between frozen dairy desserts and real ice cream, 87% were surprised, frustrated, curious, or motivated to start reading labels more closely.

Younger shoppers know their stuff: 50% of Gen Z and 44% of millennials knew ice cream has a legal definition, compared with 30% of Gen X and 22% of baby boomers.

More Sweet Stats

What's the most important ice cream quality? 79% say creaminess matters most, with 64% prioritizing flavor and 30% caring about ingredient quality.

Americans favor the classics: Vanilla, Chocolate, and Cookies and Cream lead the pack with Strawberry close behind. And the toppings champ? Hot fudge.

Bowl/cup or Cone? Bowl/cup, please. 61% say that is the best way to eat ice cream.

Now, grab your big spoon and go fill the freezer with rich, incredibly creamy Tillamook ice cream. Tillamook ice cream products are available across the country at Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Publix and many other grocery stores. Find them at a store near you at FindTillamook.com.

Want more of the Real Scoop? Follow along on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram for more creamy goodness to come this summer.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook's internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, sour cream, and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that don't sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and Decatur, Illinois and employs more than 1,100. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

1 Talker Research surveyed 2,000 nationally representative Americans who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Tillamook and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between June 4 and June 8, 2026.

*Coupons are valid while supplies last and at participating retailers only for up to $9; full redemption details and a list of participating stores can be found at Tillamook.com/the-real-scoop

SOURCE Tillamook