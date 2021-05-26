Tillamook County Creamery Association Launches The Partnership For Creamier Ice Cream, Putting the "Cream" Back in "Ice Cream"

TCCA is well-suited to lead the partnership, having been making ice cream with more cream and less air than industry standards require since 1947. Serving as spokesperson and President of the Partnership for Creamier Ice Cream is Tillamook® Ice Cream Super Fan and Style Icon Baddie Winkle , who, at 92 years old, knows a thing or two about how ice cream should taste and isn't shy about sharing her thoughts in a new series of PSAs debuting today on MoreCreamLessAir.com .

"When you get to be my age, you earn the right to tell it like it is. And I'd like to tell you that I like my ice cream creamy-as-all get out. Nothing tastes better than a bowlful of extra creamy, extra delicious, extra bomb Tillamook Ice Cream," said Ms. Winkle. "Tillamook Ice Cream is the creamiest and it's high time everyone starts buying the ice cream with more CREAM in it. Because you don't make it to 92 by eating a bunch of 'ice air'."

Ms. Winkle isn't the only one who knows the importance of keeping the cream in ice cream. When it comes to enjoying ice cream:

9 in 10 Americans think cream is the most important ingredient when making a really good ice cream.

is the most ingredient when making a really good ice cream. Nearly 3 in 4 Americans prefer ice cream filled with less air.

91% of moms prefer extra creamy ice cream (mama knows best)!

ice cream (mama knows best)! 83% of Millennials consider themselves to be ice cream experts when it comes to cream and air preferences in their ice cream.

59% of Americans prefer to eat ice cream in peace and quiet, BY THEMSELVES.

The Partnership for Creamier Ice Cream and Ms. Winkle are on a mission to help consumers understand that cream is king queen when it comes to selecting an ice cream. While air is added to some extent to all ice cream to achieve its texture and density, some brands add more air to their products than others; some so much so that the product cannot be called "ice cream" and instead must be called "frozen dairy dessert." On the flip side, Tillamook Ice Cream is made the "Tillamook Way," meaning no shortcuts and extra cream for extraordinary flavor, giving you extra creamy spoonfuls. Did we mention the cream?

"As an Ice Cream Scientist, you could say I geek out a little about ice cream," said Anna Ingoglia, Ice Cream Scientist, TCCA. "At TCCA, this goes beyond creating new flavors to making products that support our commitment to 'Do Right by Every Bite,' which means we go the extra mile to ensure every bite is the best tasting, highest quality ice cream you can find. Our ice cream is packed with cream and only the best ingredients – resulting in the creamiest family-size ice cream."

Tillamook Ice Cream offers the best of the classics with almost 30 extra creamy flavors, including Old-Fashioned Vanilla, Cookies & Cream and, Ms. Winkle's favorite pretty in pink, Oregon Strawberry. No matter your flavor, all Tillamook Ice Cream is made with rBST-free milk1 regionally sourced ingredients and no artificial flavors or preservatives.

To watch the PSAs featuring Baddie Winkle and join the Partnership for Creamier Ice Cream, visit MoreCreamLessAir.com. Tillamook Ice Cream is available at grocery retailers nationwide; visit www.Tillamaps.com to find a retailer near you.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, TCCA produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

†About the Survey

TRUE Global Intelligence fielded a survey of 1,500 Americans ages 16 and up between March 17-25, 2021. To ensure responses were representative of the full country, demographic quotas were set across geography, age and race to align with census data. All respondents had to have purchased and eaten ice cream in the last month in order to participate in the survey.

1 All farmers who supply milk for Tillamook products pledge to not use artificial growth hormones. The FDA has stated that no significant difference has been shown between milk derived from rBST treated and non-rBST treated cows.

