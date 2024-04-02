Tillamook County Creamery Association President & CEO Announces Plans to Step Down Following More than a Decade of Remarkable Business Growth

TCCA Board of Directors Announces Successor and Plans for a Smooth Transition of Leadership

TILLAMOOK, Ore., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) President & CEO Patrick Criteser today announced he will step down later this year. The TCCA Board of Directors has selected David Booth, TCCA's current EVP of Brand Growth & Commercialization, to succeed Criteser as President & CEO, with Criteser's endorsement, and in alignment with the organization's long-standing succession plan.

Criteser has led the farmer-owned cooperative since 2012. Under his leadership, the beloved regional heritage brand has been transformed into one of the largest, most respected and fastest-growing dairy companies in the country.

"Our vision of becoming a premium, multi-category, national dairy brand has been realized, and the cooperative is optimally positioned to thrive well into the future," said Criteser. "I have accomplished what I hoped to achieve for the farmer-owners of this amazing cooperative, so I've decided that the time is right for this transition. Serving in this role has been the greatest honor of my professional career, and I am absolutely certain that our board has chosen the right person to succeed me in David."

TCCA Chair of the Board Shannon Lourenzo said, "We are so grateful for Patrick's incredible leadership these past 12 years. Today, we are a $1.3 billion business, and one in four American households buy Tillamook cheese, ice cream and other dairy products. But we're just getting started. David is a very talented leader and is someone who is well-equipped to continue the cooperative's growth, which will further strengthen our farmer-owners, create more jobs and advancement opportunities for our employees, and enable us to continue to positively impact the communities where we live and work."

Lourenzo said Criteser will remain CEO until later this year, while Booth immediately assumes the role of President. Working closely with the TCCA board and executive leadership team, they will implement a thoughtful transition plan to ensure business continuity and success. Upon Criteser's departure, Booth will move into the role of President & CEO.

Booth joined TCCA in 2015, and has built top-performing sales, marketing, and category growth teams, forged crucial partnerships with retailers nationwide, and crafted Tillamook's impressive growth strategy. He has wide experience across the company, including having served as interim CFO on two occasions. He has nearly 30 years of executive experience, including 18 years at ConAgra Foods.

"This is an incredible opportunity to work with our farmer-owners who have built this company with a long-term outlook and a commitment to growing the right way," said Booth. "We have extremely talented and committed employees in every function and location. Our strong culture and organizational momentum are here to stay, and they will enable us to reach even greater heights in the future."

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook's® internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, sour cream, and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 1,100. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year.

