Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) - A LOOK AT AN AMERICAN CLASSIC: THE GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

FIND OUT THE VARIOUS WAYS TO PREPARE THIS FAVORITE COMFORT FOOD

TILLAMOOK, Ore., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

Is there a more iconic sandwich than the grilled cheese? Whether paired with a hot bowl of tomato soup on a cold day or cut into triangles like their mom used to make, everyone seems to have their favorite go-to recipe. A recent survey conducted by Talker Research took a deep dive into how Americans prefer to eat this classic comfort food.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/tillamook/9345152-en-tillamook-national-sandwich-day-american-classic-grilled-cheese-sandwich

THE SURVEY REVEALS:

The most popular cheeses Americans add into their grilled cheese sandwiches.





To crust or not to crust?





Does shape matter? Are Americans cutting their grilled cheeses into rectangles, triangles or not at all?





And of course, what do people think is the best coating for the outside of the sandwich to deliver the most perfect crisp: butter, mayonnaise or both?

In this segment, Executive Chef Josh Archibald and Cheese Expert Jill Allen break down the findings of this recent survey and reveal how Americans are enjoying their grilled cheeses. From what bread and cheese (or cheeses!) to use, to unique pairings, they arm you with everything you need to make the coziest comfort food even more delicious. They also share what people at home can do to achieve the most perfect cheese pull and best crispiest crust!

For more information, please visit: www.tillamook.com

MORE ABOUT EXECUTIVE CHEF JOSH ARCHIBALD:

From a young age, Josh was drawn to the process of feeding people and the genuine satisfaction that a handmade meal can provide. Josh attended culinary school, graduating with honors at Oregon Culinary Institute, and worked his way through kitchens on the Oregon Coast, defining and developing his food thesis and learning the craft of hospitality before joining Tillamook in early 2020. As the first chef on staff at Tillamook, Josh was able to help define our food offerings at the Creamery. Now, he prides himself as a brand advocate to consumers nationwide, empowering both retail and consumers and restaurant operators on best usages, exciting trends, new ideas, and best practices of our beloved Tillamook line of products.

MORE ABOUT JILL ALLEN:

Jill has been evaluating dairy products for technical consistency, taste and quality for contests and consumers, for 23 plus years for TCCA. She ensures all Tillamook products continue to represent our brand vision and maintain superiority with premium taste and ingredients. She is also responsible for the management of Tillamook's R&D Sensory Sciences, Cheddar Cheese aging program and Specialty Cheese creations. Jill is a native Coastie in Oregon with passions for foraging edible sea succulents, seaweed, hand harvesting Dungeness crab, mussels, clams, and making her own artisan sea salts from the Pacific Ocean. This way of lifestyle has led her to create unique pairings with Chef Josh for Tillamook's specialty cheeses.

Produced for: Tillamook County Creamery Association

SOURCE Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA)