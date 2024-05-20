Tillamook County Creamery Association Wins sofi™ Gold Award in Frozen Desserts

Tillamook Sea Salt & Honeycomb Toffee Ice Cream was selected by specialty food experts, buyers and media as the top Frozen Dessert product, alongside Gold Award winners in 49 total categories. Products are judged on taste, including flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient quality and innovation. All tastings are anonymous and are held at the Rutgers Food Innovation Center.

"We are thrilled to win our first-ever sofi™ Gold Award for our amazing Tillamook ice cream," said Jill Allen, Director of Product Excellence, Tillamook County Creamery Association. "We dedicate tremendous care to delivering truly extraordinary dairy for Tillamook fans to enjoy every day. To be recognized in such a highly competitive category for our unwavering commitment to great taste and incredible quality means so much to all of us at TCCA."

Allen describes the award-winning flavor as "honey ice cream with crunchy honeycomb toffee and sea salt combining for sweet and salty perfection." The Tillamook Sea Salt & Honeycomb Toffee Ice Cream is available in pint size at grocery retailers nationwide.

Tillamook recently refreshed its pint-size ice cream line due to the explosive growth in its family-size ice cream line. Tillamook is the fastest-growing family-size ice cream brand in the country and has been for the past five consecutive years. During the past year, nationally, Tillamook family-size ice cream dollar sales grew by 28% and volume sales climbed 20%, while adding 726,000 new households1.

"sofi Gold Award winners have accomplished something really extraordinary," said Bill Lynch, President, Specialty Food Association. "They have risen to the top of incredibly competitive categories. Every year, we see a flood of superstar specialty food products submit for sofi consideration – those that earn top marks from our judges really are the best of the best."

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook's® internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, sour cream, and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 1,100 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 3,800 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by developing resources, information, education, and events that celebrate innovation and inclusivity. SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows as well as the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA also produces the e-newsletter SFA News Daily, the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions and Fancy Food Show reports, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, Today's Specialty Food Consumer research, and the Spill & Dish podcast. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

1IRI Total US MULO, Calendar Year ending 2023

SOURCE Tillamook County Creamery Association