Tillamook® Launches The *Most Flavorful* Whole Milk Mozzarella in the Aisle

TILLAMOOK, Ore., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "No matter how you pull it, shred it, stack it, or slice it, Tillamook is known for making creamy, melty, extraordinary cheese, and our new lineup of Mozzarella is no different," said Steve Marko, Senior Director of Research & Development at TCCA. "Tillamook Whole Milk Mozzarella is made the traditional way with the highest quality ingredients, ensuring each melty bite delivers full flavor -- and an impressively long cheese pull."

Whole Milk Mozzarella is the third new product (in as many months) from the premium, multi-category dairy brand in 2024 and is sure to be a fan favorite, joining Brick Cream Cheese, an extra creamy and smooth cream cheese experience, and a Chocolate Ice Cream Collection, four decadent ice cream flavors made for the chocolate obsessed.

The new Tillamook Whole Milk Mozzarella line includes an assortment of four mozzarella products, made with whole milk that delivers full flavor and the creamy melt you crave:

Farmstyle Whole Milk Mozzarella Shreds

Farmstyle Whole Milk Mozzarella Slices

Whole Milk Mozzarella Snack Portions

Whole Milk Mozzarella Chunk

Ready to put that cheese pull to the test? We recommend trying our Chicken Marinara Mozzarella Sandwich, Zesty Sausage Lasagna and Salami Pizza recipes for a whole lotta mozzarella.

Tillamook Whole Milk Mozzarella is available across the country at Albertsons, Safeway, Target, Kroger, and many other grocery stores. Find it at a store near you at Tillamook.com/where-to-buy and learn more at Tillamook.com.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook's® internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, sour cream and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

