Collaboration empowers independent software vendors with seamless payment integration across the United States and Canada.

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilled, the Boulder-based startup that pioneered PayFac-as-a-Service to help software companies realize the full benefit of embedded payments, today announced a strategic partnership with North, which builds frictionless payment solutions to simplify and grow business. This collaboration aims to enhance payment processing capabilities for independent software vendors (ISVs), enabling them to embed payments seamlessly into their platforms and offer a secure, efficient, and customizable payment experience to their customers.

North

"Over the past year, Tilled has been honored to partner with some of the most prominent organizations in payments," said Caleb Avery, CEO and Founder of Tilled. "Our strategic partnership with North marks a significant milestone in our mission to elevate customer offerings through turnkey PayFac-as-a-Service solutions. By combining Tilled's cutting-edge technology with North's expansive distribution channels, we're setting a new standard in the payments industry."

Through this partnership, North will harness Tilled's robust PayFac-as-a-Service platform, unlocking a powerful toolkit for ISVs. Tilled's advanced APIs, Developer Tools, and Whitelabel solutions enable ISVs to seamlessly integrate embedded payments, eliminating the usual complexities of payment operations. With Tilled, ISVs can focus on growth, enhance their offerings, and deliver a seamless payment experience to their customers, all while maintaining control over their brand and user journey.

"Through our partnership with Tilled, North is excited to offer a best-in-class PayFac-as-a-Service solution, empowering independent software vendors to seamlessly integrate payment processing into their platforms," said William Lee, Chief Revenue Officer at North. "This collaboration enables ISVs to scale with confidence, providing customers with a secure, efficient, and highly customizable payment experience while reducing the complexity of payment operations."

The partnership extends Tilled's reach throughout the United States and Canada, aligning with both companies' goals to innovate and deliver superior embedded payment solutions across North America.

"I've been a part of the Tilled journey since Day 0, and to see major partnerships including North coming to the table to join us is incredibly rewarding," said John Wallington, co-founder and Managing Partner at UPC Capital Ventures—to be read in your best British accent. "In a short time, Tilled has become the leading provider in the PayFac-as-a-Service category—a category it created. I'm excited to see how its growth will continue to benefit the payments industry through strategic partnerships like this one with North."

About Tilled

Tilled offers an embedded payments solution through PayFac-as-a-Service, enabling software companies to accelerate their time to market, unlock new revenue opportunities, and provide superior value to their customers by creating an embedded payments experience that is delightful, transparent, profitable, and incredibly simple. Designed with flexibility, customization, and developers in mind, Tilled's easy-to-integrate APIs and SDKs provide everything software companies need to launch a white-label payments experience without the complexity, cost, or compliance burdens of becoming a fully registered PayFac.

Founded in 2019 by Caleb Avery and based in Boulder, Colorado, Tilled offers seamless embedded payment experiences. For information on pricing, contact details, and career opportunities, visit www.tilled.com .

About North

Founded in 1992, North builds frictionless payment processing designed to simplify and grow business. They offer comprehensive solutions, from the front door to the back office, that include point of sale (POS) hardware, a fully integrated payment platform, and comprehensive merchant services to manage inventory, employees, and more.

North is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, North has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. North's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, ecommerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, North delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.north.com .

SOURCE Tilled