Tillman Fiber Announces Fiber Optic Broadband Expansion in Florida

Cutting-edge broadband internet access on a 100% fiber optic network will be available across the state

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillman FiberCo, LLC ("Tillman Fiber"), a leader in fiber optic broadband infrastructure, today announced the expansion of its 100% Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP) network in Florida. Tillman Fiber's network will serve the Tampa Bay, Panhandle, South and South West, regional areas, including the cities of St. Petersburg, Fort Myers, Naples, Pensacola, Miami, Palm Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, and Kissimmee. In collaboration with a tier-one U.S. mobile operator, Tillman Fiber will deliver symmetrical gigabit broadband internet access and services to residential customers.

"With the speed at which technology is developing, next generation infrastructure is critical in the advancement of digital connectivity," said Ken Dixon, CEO of Tillman Fiber. "Our expertise in fiber optics and our strategic alliance with a tier-one U.S. mobile operator, combined with significant financial backing, perfectly positions Tillman Fiber to bring high speed internet to communities in Florida and beyond. We are confident in the long-term value our high-quality, innovative broadband services will provide customers."

Tillman Fiber is deploying Nokia's 10 Gigabit XGS-PON with Altiplano SDAN controller to simplify network management and deliver multi-gigabit symmetrical services to businesses and residents. End users will enjoy gigabit speeds in every corner of their home using Nokia's Cloud optimized mesh Wi-Fi 6 solution powered by Corteca.

Tillman Fiber is part of the Tillman Global Holdings portfolio, founded by Sanjiv Ahuja, which invests in, owns, and operates telecommunications and energy infrastructure businesses in developed and emerging markets.

About Tillman Fiber

Founded in 2021, Tillman Fiber designs, builds, and operates 100% Fiber to the Premise (FTTP) network that delivers industry leading symmetrical gigabit broadband internet access and services to residential and commercial customers. Tillman Fiber will provide other point-to-point telecommunications services, such as dark fiber, ethernet, and high-capacity special access services, over its fiber network to enterprise and wholesale customers across all industries. For more information, please visit https://tillmanfiber.com/.

