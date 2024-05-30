Tillman Fiber Welcomes Tim Salmon as Chief Operating Officer

Telecom veteran joins Tillman from Altice to spearhead operations

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillman FiberCo, LLC ("Tillman Fiber"), a leader in fiber optic broadband infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Tim Salmon as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Prior to joining Tillman Fiber, Salmon served as Senior Vice President, Construction & Engineering at Altice USA, where he oversaw the planning, engineering, construction, and maintenance of the Altice USA network. Throughout his career, Salmon has successfully led the scaling of numerous access technologies across wireline and wireless, including DSL, Ethernet, Fiber, LTE, and 5G.

"Tim's expertise in developing and deploying large-scale network technologies and managing product portfolios made him the ideal candidate to lead our operations and drive our mission of delivering cutting-edge fiber network solutions to our customers," said Ken Dixon, CEO of Tillman Fiber.

Salmon also spent over 20 years at AT&T in various leadership roles, most recently serving as Assistant Vice President of Corporate Strategy. He received his master's degree in business administration from the John M. Olin School of Business at Washington University.

"I am excited to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer and propel Tillman Fiber's growth in the dynamic telecommunications landscape," said Salmon. "I look forward to working alongside the talented team to drive operational excellence, making Tillman Fiber the connectivity provider of choice for customers across industries."

About Tillman Fiber

Founded in 2021, Tillman Fiber designs, builds, and operates a 100% Fiber to the Premise (FTTP) network that delivers industry leading symmetrical gigabit broadband internet access and services to residential and commercial customers. Tillman Fiber will provide other point-to-point telecommunications services, such as dark fiber, ethernet, and high-capacity special access services, over its fiber network to enterprise and wholesale customers across all industries. For more information, please visit https://tillmanfiber.com/.

