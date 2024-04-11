Tillman Infrastructure Appoints Chris Hickman to Chief Financial Officer

Hickman comes to Tillman Infrastructure from Crown Castle with two decades of experience in finance across tower and energy industries

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillman Infrastructure, a leading owner, and operator of wireless infrastructure across the U.S., today announced the appointment of Chris Hickman to Chief Financial Officer. Hickman joins Tillman Infrastructure from Crown Castle Inc., where he spent over five years in various leadership roles, including Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets and Vice President of Finance - Towers.

"Chris' impressive finance career across tower and energy industries will be instrumental in driving growth for the company," said Suruchi Ahuja, CEO of Tillman Infrastructure. "His experience in corporate and business development, as well as large-scale M&A transactions, will further solidify Tillman Infrastructure as a leading tower company in the United States. We are thrilled to have Chris join our team."

Since its inception in 2016, Tillman Infrastructure has grown to be one of the most prolific tower builders in the U.S. The company owns over two thousand macro tower sites with several thousand in development. It is known for its disruptive approach to meeting its customers' infrastructure needs through nationwide build-to-suit and colocation capabilities. Tillman Infrastructure is a portfolio company of Tillman Global Holdings, a U.S. based private investment firm that invests in, owns, and operates digital and energy infrastructure businesses.

"Tillman Infrastructure's disruptive approach to tower development and customer-friendly model sets it apart from others in the business," said Chris Hickman. "The company's unique offering of both financial capabilities and operational expertise has primed itself for long-term growth. I look forward to joining Tillman's highly experienced team to continue its mission of narrowing the digital divide."

Prior to Crown Castle, Hickman spent nearly 15 years in the energy sector, where he held leadership roles across finance, strategic planning, and corporate development. Notably, he led Noble Energy through the initial public offering of its midstream infrastructure business as Vice President of Investor Relations and built a finance organization for a multi-billion joint venture.

Hickman received his Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Texas A&M University.

About Tillman Infrastructure

Tillman Infrastructure is a leading developer, owner, and operator of connectivity infrastructure in the United States. Founded in 2016 and based in New York, the company owns and manages over one thousand macro tower sites with several thousand in development. For more information, please visit https://www.tillmaninfrastructure.com/.

About Tillman Global Holdings

Tillman Global Holdings is a U.S.-based holding company that builds leading businesses in digital and next-generation infrastructure. Tillman Global Holdings takes an owner-operator approach to investing in platforms globally. Current portfolio companies operate towers, in-building small cells, fiber and EV charging infrastructure. Sanjiv Ahuja launched Tillman Global in 2013 to build businesses with a focus on long-term value. For more information, visit https://www.tillmanglobal.com/.

