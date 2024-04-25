Tillman Infrastructure Secures $1 Billion in Financing to Drive Growth

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillman Infrastructure, LLC ("Tillman Infrastructure"), a leading provider of wireless communication infrastructure, today announced the successful completion of a financing package totaling $1 billion.

The proceeds will be used to refinance existing loans and provide additional growth capital to support its wireless carrier and wireless infrastructure service provider (WISP) customers' infrastructure needs.

"The Tillman Infrastructure team continues to deliver industry leading solutions for our customers," said Suruchi Ahuja, CEO of Tillman Infrastructure. "We are very pleased to have support to further invest in and grow the business."

Since its inception in 2016, Tillman Infrastructure has grown to be one of the most prolific tower builders in the U.S. The company owns over two thousand macro tower sites with several thousand in development. It is known for its disruptive approach to meeting its customers' infrastructure needs through nationwide build-to-suit and colocation capabilities. Tillman Infrastructure is a portfolio company of Tillman Global Holdings, a U.S. based private investment firm that invests in, owns, and operates digital and energy infrastructure businesses.

As part of the transaction, a subsidiary of Tillman Infrastructure has entered into a $500 million term loan facility, with a syndicate of lenders arranged by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and including, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Banco Santander, CoBank ACB, MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. In addition, Tillman Infrastructure has received financing of $500 million from affiliates and managed funds of HPS Investment Partners, LLC, Apollo, and Oak Hill Advisors, L.P.

Tillman Infrastructure was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP.

About Tillman Infrastructure

Tillman Infrastructure is a leading developer, owner, and operator of connectivity infrastructure in the United States. Founded in 2016 and based in New York, the company owns and manages over two thousand macro tower sites with several thousand in development. For more information, please visit https://www.tillmaninfrastructure.com/.

About Tillman Global Holdings

Tillman Global Holdings is a U.S.-based holding company that builds leading businesses in digital and next-generation infrastructure. Tillman Global Holdings takes an owner-operator approach to investing in platforms globally. Current portfolio companies operate towers, in-building small cells, fiber and EV charging infrastructure. Sanjiv Ahuja launched Tillman Global Holdings in 2013 to build businesses with a focus on long-term value. For more information, visit https://www.tillmanglobal.com/.

