Tillman's 1357 MIG Glove Delivers Incredible Comfort with ANSI A7 Cut Resistance

COMPTON, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently we were asked the question, "What sets the Tillman 1357 apart from other MIG welding gloves?" The answer: comfort and ANSI A7 cut resistance. The Tillman 1357, from John Tillman Co., a Bunzl R3 company, was designed so that dexterity was not compromised, and comfort was emphasized. To achieve a glove that has a broken in feeling right off the shelf, Tillman searched for soft, pliable top grain and split cowhide leather. "With the addition of the ANSI A7 cut liner, it was critical that we started with soft, yet durable, cowhide for the welder to have a comfortable glove that is an extension of their hand," said Andrew Carpentier, a member of Tillman's product development team.

To help MIG welders have an enhanced sense of feel and execute precise welds, a seamless top grain cowhide forefinger was implemented to provide an excellent feel when operating a MIG gun or a plasma torch. Tillman included a flexible wing thumb to allow added movement for a greater grip on the gun or a torch. "It's all about the welders experience," said Carpentier. "Knowing welders use these gloves for hours at a time, we had to specifically tailor a product that accentuated comfort for an entire shift."

During a shift, welders and fabricators handle a lot of material, much of which is sharp. The 1357 provides the welder with an ANSI A7 cut resistance by implementing Dupont™ Kevlar® interior lining. This provides enhanced cut resistance while maintaining the dexterity and comfort welders demand from Tillman.

The Tillman 1357 is the ideal glove for MIG welding, torch work, plasma cutting and even light stick welding. When comfort, dexterity and performance are required, turn to the Tillman 1357. The Tillman 1357 is offered in sizes S, M, L, XL, 2X and 3X and complies with the American National Standard for Hand Protection, ANSI ISEA 105-2016.

About John Tillman Co.

In 1928, the John Tillman Co. was formed to provide personal protection solutions for welders and other industrial workers. Founded in the Southern California "oil district" of Signal Hill, Tillman quickly rose to be known as the top manufacturer of quality welding gloves and leather protective garments. Tillman's product line has grown from a handful of welder's gloves in 1928 to over 1,000 items. Tillman's core product lines include welding gloves (Stick, MIG, TIG), Drivers, Work, TrueFit (mechanics style), Specialty and High Heat gloves, Clothing (leather, lightweight flame retardant, high heat), Welding Blankets, Curtains/Screens, and Accessories. John Tillman Co. is headquartered in Compton CA. with distribution facilities in CA, GA, and IN. and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Mexico and China.

