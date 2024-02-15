Tillman's Business Achieves a Key Milestone with CompaxDigital's AWS Public Cloud Implementation with FTTH Rollout

BSS solution positions Tillman to offer open-access fiber networks to millions of residences and businesses

HILLSBORO, Ore., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CompaxDigital, a pioneering provider of cloud-native Business Support Systems (BSS), and Tillman FiberCo, a leader in symmetrical gigabit broadband development and ownership, announce the completion of their BSS implementation for Tillman's FTTH wholesale business. This achievement signifies a crucial step in Tillman's goal of deploying its open-access fiber network nationwide.

CompaxDigital's BSS solution for Tillman's FTTH rollout encompasses essential features such as Customer Management, Product Catalog, Service Orchestration, Service Management, and Revenue Management. The rollout of complementary BSS capabilities for B2B and B2C will follow it. This BSS implementation equips Tillman with a cutting-edge, microservices-based, low-code framework designed to manage comprehensive business processes and deliver outstanding customer experiences across all business lines.

The AWS public cloud deployment was crucial for quick and optimal infrastructure rollout and future scaling—and is leveraging CompaxDigital's unique full stack single platform capabilities. CompaxDigital's global operations team is dedicated to maintaining the BSS platform for Tillman in an agile, DevOps-driven manner. The project was completed in under six months through an agile delivery model, setting the stage for Tillman to open new markets rapidly.

"The collaboration with CompaxDigital was marked by flawless teamwork and effective communication. Their ability to tailor the BSS solution to our specific needs was key to the efficient and prompt rollout," said Craig Young, Tillman's Chief Information Officer. "The CompaxDigital team's support has been exceptional, making them a standout partner in our vendor ecosystem. We're excited about the prospects this successful implementation opens."

"We are elated to support Tillman's ambitious efforts to expand its next-generation open access network across the United States," said Robin LaLiberte, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at CompaxDigital. "Tillman is an innovator in fiber to the premise and we look forward to continuing the journey supporting its fast-paced growth in its FTTH consumer and business segments."

About Tillman FiberCo

Tillman FiberCo LLC, specializing in 100% Fiber to the Premise (FTTP) networks, delivers top-tier symmetrical gigabit broadband internet access and services to residential and commercial customers. It also provides diverse telecommunications services, including dark fiber and high-capacity access, to enterprise customers across various industries. Tillman FiberCo LLC champions a superior value proposition, enhancing customer experiences through advanced digital and AI-powered solutions. For more information, visit https://tillmanfiber.com/.

About CompaxDigital

CompaxDigital, a trailblazer in cloud-native BSS platforms, is transforming the industry with its cutting-edge software and agile delivery expertise. Backed by three decades of experience delivering mission-critical projects, CompaxDigital empowers tier-one communication service providers globally with state-of-the-art technology that enables revenue-generating business transformations and elevates the overall customer experience. Our platform, rooted in a cloud-native and microservices-based architecture, ensures seamless, workflow-driven customer, product, revenue, and business process management for all lines of business including B2B, B2C, B2G, and B2B2X. Learn more at https://compaxdigital.com. For more information, please contact Maria Kozlova, +43 699 168 051 80, [email protected].

SOURCE CompaxDigital