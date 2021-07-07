Tillman's Dependable 1428 Drivers Glove - The Glove Every Toolbox Needs

The cotton lining keeps the glove mass lighter, providing warmth, some heat resistance and moisture absorption. A seamless index finger ensures freedom to flex and grasp. And as always, gloves are stitched throughout with Dupont™Kevlar® thread.

Tillman knows gloves. The company started making welding gloves over 90+ years ago, and today they continue to be the leader of Personal Protection gear, in welding gloves and garments, protective curtains and blankets, and high heat protection. Tillman's 1428 is the glove that should be in every toolbox as it's versatile, with best-in-class materials and design.

Tillman's gloves are made to exacting standards. Tillman's scours the globe, selecting the best leathers, cottons, linings, anodized snaps, and threads, never compromising quality or safety. Tillman's development team works diligently to incorporate the most up-to-date technologies and features possible, to offer the best protection in gloves on the market today.

About John Tillman Company

Tillman continues its long-standing tradition of providing the right glove for the right user, at the right time. From its inception in the 1920's, Tillman's reputation for quality and craftsmanship is outstanding, and second to none. Tillman's product line has grown from a handful of welder's gloves in 1928, to over 1,000 items. Tillman's core product lines include welding gloves (Stick, MIG, TIG), Drivers, Work, TrueFit® (mechanics style), Specialty and High Heat gloves, Clothing (leather, lightweight flame retardant, high heat), Welding Blankets, Curtains/Screens, and Accessories. John Tillman Co. is headquartered in Compton, CA, with distribution facilities in CA, GA, and IN, and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Mexico and China.

DuPont™, and Kevlar® are trademarks or registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

