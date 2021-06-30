Tillman's Stick 1252 Welding Glove: Leading-Edge Cut Resistance added to our bestselling glove

Tillman has gloves certified according to ANSI standards. ANSI, the American National Standards Institute, has a rigorous qualification for cut resistance. Tillman's 1252 received an A6 Cut-Resistant rating, one of the highest available in a STICK glove.

Tillman leveraged all the great features of its best-selling 1250 stick glove in creating the 1252, and by adding cut-resistance, gave it next-generation technology and performance.

Tillman knew it wasn't good enough to add cut resistance onto a very thick glove. As usual, they listened to the welding community who has real-world experiences about how gloves are actually used.

Welders wanted a balance: mass enough for crucial protection, but not so cumbersome and stiff as to create fatigue. Maintain a level of dexterity, while keeping gloves thick enough to withstand lots of heat, sparks and spatter.

To achieve this balance, Tillman sourced only the best materials, in particular, Dupont™ Kevlar® lining for the back of hand, fingers and palm. The lining has outstanding strength-to-weight ratio, making it difficult for it to be cut or frayed, for true, A6 ANSI protection.

Tillman uses premium top-grain blue split Cowhide to construct the 1252. Likewise, the use of Dupont™ Kevlar® stitching for strength and integrity of the gloves stress points. Durable welted fingers, with their extra layer of cowhide, additionally protect the stitching. These are just more examples of Tillman's attention to the smallest detail.

Tillman gave the gloves an impressive 14" of total length all-premium split Cowhide. And more: the double-reinforced wing thumb design helps welders maintain an excellent grip while being super durable.

It all means that Tillman's stick 1252, with ANSI A6 Cut Resistance rating, can be used in a highly versatile set of environments and industries, from structural steel and fabrication environments to Wind Energy, Oil & Gas settings, shipyards, demolition, and salvage, to farming, ranch and manufacturing.

About John Tillman Company

Tillman's product line has grown from a handful of welder's gloves in 1928 to over 1,000 items. Tillman's core product lines include welding gloves (Stick, MIG, TIG), Drivers, Work, TrueFit® (mechanics style), Specialty and High Heat gloves, Clothing (leather, lightweight flame retardant, high heat), Welding Blankets, Curtains/Screens, and Accessories. John Tillman Co. is headquartered in Compton, CA, with distribution facilities in CA, GA, and IN, and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Mexico and China.

DuPontTM, Nomex®, and Kevlar® are trademarks or registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

