Tillster Delivery Index Reveals Growth in Demand for Delivery

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillster, the global leader in digital ordering and engagement solutions for restaurants, is releasing its Delivery Index, revealing how Quick Service and Fast Casual restaurants can use delivery to drive orders and build customer loyalty.

Tillster partnered with esteemed research firm SSI to survey 2,000 Quick Service and Fast Casual customers on their delivery habits and preferences, to help restaurants craft their delivery strategy. A key finding from the study shows a majority of customers prefer ordering directly from a restaurant website or mobile app as their first choice, while fewer customers prefer ordering from third-party aggregators.

"There are many benefits to offering delivery directly through a restaurant website or app," says Perse Faily, CEO of Tillster. "One of the most important is the ability to control the customer experience, resulting in an increased average check. Restaurants also own customer data, which is an important element in enabling remarketing and retention. In fact, we have seen that when brands focus on retaining customers, these customers can represent the majority of orders, with little incremental cost. And just as significant, this is the preferred means for guests to order from their favorite restaurants."

Delivery Drives Orders Across All Ages

Customers report they would order from their favorite restaurants one extra time per month if delivery was offered, resulting in increased repeat orders from their loyal customer base.

"It's a myth that millennials are the only ones demanding new technologies, such as ordering online for delivery," Faily says. "Delivery is a powerful driver across all age groups."

Customers Want to Order Directly From Restaurants and Pay Clearly Defined Fees

More than 55 percent of customers prefer ordering directly from a restaurant website or mobile app – likely because they crave direct interaction with their favorite brands. And when it comes to delivery fees, they also want to know what they're paying for, with most preferring a designated delivery fee over higher delivery menu prices.

Download the full Delivery Index here for more details.

Methodology

The survey was conducted online within the United States by Tillster June 13-15, 2017, among 2,000 adults 18+ in the United States. No more than 20 percent of respondents are from any one state, and respondents must have eaten at a QSR or Fast Casual restaurant three times in the past three months.

