Tillster Releases 2019 Self-Service Kiosk Index

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillster, the global leader in digital ordering and engagement solutions for restaurants, is releasing its 2019 Self-Service Kiosk Index, showcasing major growth in self-service offerings from Quick Service and Fast Casual restaurants, and shifting consumer trends towards kiosks and self-service technology.

The demand for kiosks is growing. By 2024, the global kiosk market is expected to reach $30.8 billion. A significant portion of that growth comes from shifts towards self-service technology in the food and beverage industries. For QSR and Fast Casual establishments, kiosks help improve speed of service, increase average check, and maximize operational efficiency, and customers report appreciation for reduced wait times.

"Our index finds kiosks are rising in popularity among brands and consumers alike," says Perse Faily, CEO of Tillster. "While kiosks may not be the right solution for all restaurants, in the appropriate settings, they build on a brand's omnichannel experience and can allow for operational advancements.

For winning brands, kiosks increase check size, improve speed of service and deliver mission-critical guest data."

For the third consecutive year, Tillster partnered with esteemed research firm SSI to study how self-service kiosks impact guest behavior. Surveying 2,000 QSR and Fast Casual customers across the United States, the 2019 Self-Service Index's key findings include:

Usage of Self-Service Kiosks Continues to Rise

QSR and Fast Casual restaurants can use kiosks to grow sales, increase throughput and prevent customers from leaving when lines are long. In both restaurant categories, customer usage of kiosks is up from last year.

Many Customers Prefer Kiosks to Cashiers

If line lengths were equal, 30% of customers would still prefer to order from a self-service kiosk. With a line longer than four people, that number rises to a majority.

Kiosks Remain Popular Across All Age Groups

Customers of all ages would visit more often if self-service kiosks were offered.

For complete survey data, and more detailed findings on how restaurants today are harnessing the power of self-service, download the Self-Service Kiosk Index here: Tillster.com/SelfServiceKioskIndex .

Methodology

The survey was conducted online within the United States by Tillster November 28 – December 4, 2018, among 2,000 adults 18+ in the United States. No more than 20 percent of respondents are from any one state, and respondents must have eaten at a QSR or Fast Casual restaurant three times in the past three months.

About Tillster

Tillster is the global leader in powering online ordering and delivery solutions for restaurant brands looking to increase revenue and achieve operational efficiencies. Enabling nearly 50 million digital orders per year, it offers the added dimension of integrated marketing and data mining so that restaurants can realize more orders, more often, more ways. With teams in the US, Europe and Asia, Tillster serves more than 100 global and regional brands, including Burger King, Baskin-Robbins, McAlister's Deli, and Pizza Hut. For more information, please visit http://www.tillster.com.

