Tilman Fertitta Expands Luxury Collection with Acquisition of River Oaks District

HOUSTON, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilman Fertitta has acquired River Oaks District, a landmark 13.87-acre luxury retail and mixed-use mecca in the center of Houston's thriving Uptown/River Oaks corridor combining top-tier retail and restaurant offerings, boutique office space, and luxury apartments. This marks Fertitta's second luxury property acquisition in the last 16 months totaling more than a billion dollars including the earlier purchase of the Montage Laguna Beach.

The addition of River Oaks District to Fertitta's Houston existing portfolio offerings—anchored by The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown and its adjacent upscale restaurants, as well as Post Oak Motor Cars, an award-winning dealership home to Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Bugatti—creates the perfect synergy between two of Houston's destination-worthy landmarks, located just minutes apart.

"Adding River Oaks District to our Post Oak Hotel family of offerings seamlessly complements the curated experience we have created for the luxury-seeking consumer," said Fertitta. "This is the perfect moment in time to add this premier mixed-use development to our luxury portfolio, creating incredible cross-promotional opportunities and elevating the standard for luxury dining and shopping for Houstonians and international travelers alike."

River Oaks District currently boasts over 300,000 square feet of luxury retail, over 67,000 square feet of world-class office space, and 279 premier apartment units. Featuring a diverse mix of high-end retail and iconic luxury brands, such as Hermes, Cartier, Rolex, Dior, Van Cleef & Arpels, Patek Phillip, Brunello Cucinelli, Balmain, Zimmerman, Harry Winston, River Oaks District has become home to the world's most respected brands. In addition, River Oaks District attracts the attention of preeminent fine dining and service oriented concepts many of which are market exclusive. Recently announced first-to-market additions include Stefano Ricci, Adam Lippes, Hastens and Biologique Recherche slated to open this year with more to be announced in upcoming months.

The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown represents the pinnacle of hospitality in Houston and beyond, serving as a destination hotel for discerning guests worldwide. For the fourth year in a row, The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown has earned Forbes Travel Guide's 2024 Five-Star rating, remaining Houston's only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star hotel, and Texas' only Double Five-Star rated hotel and spa. U.S. News & World Report also listed The Post Oak Hotel in its elite 2024 Best Hotels Rankings, naming the luxury property a Gold Badge winner, the #1 hotel in Houston, #2 hotel in Texas, and #68 in the U.S.

Fertitta's purchase of River Oaks District promises to shepherd a new era of attracting highly-curated retail and restaurant concepts, utilizing his home-town connections and relationships to capitalize on existing leasing momentum and elevate the development to new heights.

