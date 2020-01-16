Tilson Appoints Sheryl Tullis to Board of Directors

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network deployment and IT professional services firm, has appointed Sheryl Tullis as the newest member to its Board of Directors. Ms. Tullis is a Partner at Direct Technology, a veteran-owned software and services company, and Head of Strategic Communications for TA Group Holdings, a private equity firm. She brings over 30 years of experience in the mobile and technology sectors across a broad range of leadership positions including at Microsoft and as a US Army Signal Officer. Ms. Tullis joins recent board member appointee Stephanie Copeland, former President at Zayo, the most recent addition to Tilson's Board of Directors.

"Sheryl brings significant expertise in veteran workforce development, tech business growth, and marketing that will be a key driver in shaping Tilson's future strategy and operations moving into 2020," said Joshua Broder, Tilson CEO. "Sheryl's mission drive, incredible energy and industry leadership made her an obvious choice as we continue to build on our strong momentum building America's information infrastructure."

In her current position, Ms. Tullis serves as a strategic advisor and shared services leader across the TA Group portfolio of companies. Prior positions include senior vice president for mobile and technology at Iconmobile, vice president of client services at Essence Mobile, chief of staff at Microsoft, and New Ventures brand manager at Procter & Gamble. Commissioned from West Point as an Army Signal Corps officer, she served as Deputy Director of Information Management, leading a multinational unit that provided mission-critical telecommunications services across EMEA.

"Tilson's culture of innovation has powered impressive growth and magnified its nationwide impact and opportunities," said Ms. Tullis. "I'm excited to be part of Tilson's continued industry leadership as they propel information systems infrastructure and access across the nation."

Ms. Tullis resides in Redmond, Washington where she founded several mobile industry organizations and serves as an advisor to early stage companies and non-profits. As the Global President Emeritus of mBolden, an organization to advance women in mobile and digital, she was selected for the People's Choice Award at the 2019 Mobile Growth Summit. An advocate for veteran hiring and a veteran herself, Ms. Tullis co-created the Microsoft Software & Systems Academy to help military members transition to high tech, high trajectory roles. She holds a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Master of Science in Information Systems Management from the University of Southern California.

