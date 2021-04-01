Tilson Broadband Brings Up To 10 Gbps High-Speed Internet To Rural Communities In Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network development and information infrastructure professional services firm, is deploying a fiber to the premise (FTTP) network to bring Tilson Broadband's fiber optic internet service to the towns of Danville, Lunenburg, and St. Johnsbury, Vermont. With a regional office in downtown St. Johnsbury, Vermont, Tilson Broadband customers in the three new locations will benefit from fiber internet speeds ranging from 500 Mbps to up to 10 Gbps, no data caps, and better reliability in harsh New England weather. Tilson has also opened a new office and edge data center in St. Johnsbury, and created several local jobs.

The deployment of broadband is supported by two grants awarded to Tilson last year by the Vermont Department of Public Service's (PSD) COVID-19 Emergency Connectivity Initiative and Get Vermonters Connected Now Initiative (GVCNI). As a result of the grants, Tilson Broadband will provide fiber optic internet service to over 500 unserved and underserved residents and businesses by December 2021. The mission of Vermont's COVID-19 Emergency Connectivity Initiative is to leverage Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to bring high-speed broadband service to unserved and underserved locations targeting locations lacking 25/3 Mbps (download/upload) broadband service.

"We are deeply committed to doing our part to solve the digital divide," said Joshua Broder, Tilson CEO. "By providing reliable access to remote education, clear audio- and video-conferencing, and access to telemedicine appointments to Vermonters, we hope to help enhance the quality of life for residents and businesses in the area."

"Working in the community and having a solid employee presence in the area is core to how we do business," said Vice President Kate Rush. "We want to provide a friendly, timely, and quality broadband service that is responsive and meets the needs of the local community. The warm welcome from everyone in the Danville and St. Johnsbury areas coupled with Tilson Broadband's solution to current problems makes this a special time."

Residents or businesses interested in learning more about Tilson Broadband should visit www.tilsonbroadband.com.

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized ten consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility, and government clients. As a leading network design, build, and operating firm, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

