Tilson CEO Joshua Broder Testifies Before House Small Business Committee on Innovation and Workforce Development

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tilson CEO, Joshua Broder, will testify before the United States House of Representatives Workforce Subcommittee on the importance of training and apprenticeship programs to meet current and future hiring needs as the industry moves toward 5G and next-generation technologies. The hearing, entitled, "Mind the Skills Gap: Apprenticeships and Training Programs," focuses on new ways private industry and the government can partner together to meet ever-growing workforce demands as businesses grow and compete.

"In a tight labor market with low unemployment, most companies struggle to hire at the speed of Tilson," Broder testified. "I lead a high-growth company in a high-demand and high-risk industry. Outside of my company, the growth of this industry to support the deployment of 5G will require expertly skilled workers who collectively deliver efficient and quality networks."

Tilson is currently hiring an average of 35 new team members a month across 23 offices nationwide to support its continued growth of nationwide network infrastructure design-build services. As one of the first companies in the country to participate in the Telecommunications Industry Registered Apprenticeship Program (TIRAP), a program supporting career development of the telecommunications workforce, Tilson currently has almost 80 Tower Climbing Technicians I/II, Antenna and Line Lead and Foreman registered in the program. Supported by President Dave Daigler, Tilson recently partnered with the Maine Quality Centers led by the Maine Community College System to support its apprenticeship certifications.

Led by Army Veteran Chairman Jim Crow of Colorado, where Tilson has two offices, the Subcommittee will also hear about Tilson's Veteran hiring and newly expanded company benefits to attract and retain employees including a generous gender indiscriminate parental leave policy and 15 days of paid military leave to those currently serving in the Reserves or National Guard.

Broder will be sharing the panel with Tim Herbert, Senior Vice President of Research and Market Intelligence of CompTIA and Ronald Marlow, Vice President for Workforce Development of the National Urban League.

Tilson is a participating member of the Wireless Infrastructure Association, a six-year National Association of Tower Erectors (NATE) STAR Initiative member and a member of the National Safety Council.

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized eight consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. With over 550 employees and 23 offices nationwide, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

For more information: www.tilsontech.com

SOURCE Tilson

Related Links

tilsontech.com

