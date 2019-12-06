Tilson Expands Internship Opportunities for Veterans and 2020 Summer Participants

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network deployment and IT professional services firm, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its summer and year-round internship program as it continues to invest in the development of its workforce and the next generation of industry leaders. For Summer 2020, Tilson has more than doubled its opportunities for students eager to join a high-growth, national information technology company. Tilson has also recently partnered with the Department of Defense to offer SkillBridge Internships for transitioning Active Duty service members. Applications for both opportunities are now live on Tilson's website.

"Tilson's 2019 summer internship program was well received because students had the opportunity to work with a mentor with deep industry experience for the duration of the summer. After 16 weeks, interns are a fully integrated and contributing part of the Tilson team, actually building America's information infrastructure," said Joshua Broder, Tilson CEO. "We are thrilled with the success of last year's program and I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to include transitioning Active Duty service members through the SkillBridge program on a year-round basis."

As part of the program, Tilson interns are paired with industry mentors, work on real-time internal or client-facing projects and are exposed to state-of-the-art equipment, facilities, and processes. Interns will participate in monthly lunch and learns with senior leaders and gain on-the-job experience and knowledge tailored to the student's education, experience, and interests. In the Summer of 2020, Tilson will hire students in more than 12 locations for the following areas of interest:

Safety

Engineering

Wireless Construction (5G)

Tower Construction (new and maintenance)

Construction Management and Inspection

OSP Engineering

RF Engineering

CAD Drafting

GIS

Project Administration and Management

Telecommunications

Cyber Security

IT and Data Analytics

Human Resources

Business Process

Legal

Staffing and Recruiting

Finance and Accounting

Project Consulting

During the application process, students will have an opportunity to indicate their preferred area of interest and Tilson office. The summer 2020 application window opens on December 5, 2019 and will close on February 15, 2020. Application review will begin immediately.

For more information visit www.tilsontech.com/careers/internship-program

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized nine consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. With over 550 employees in 23 locations nationwide, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

For more information: www.tilsontech.com

SOURCE Tilson

Related Links

tilsontech.com

