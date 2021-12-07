Tilson Expands Outside Plant Self-Performance Construction Division; Plans To Hire Hundreds Of Employees In The Midwest

APPLETON, Wis., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network development and information infrastructure professional services firm, is expanding its outside plant capabilities to include self-performance capabilities in aerial and underground construction. The division operates across the country and combines Tilson's in-house engineering and permitting teams and an expanded self-perform construction team that provides full turn-key design and build capability. The expansion further strengthens the company as a market leader in network deployment as it deploys thousands of miles of fiber and connects tens-of-thousands of premises each year.

Tilson was recently awarded multiple fiber-to-the-home ("FTTH") contracts to complete the design and construction of two major fiber networks in Wisconsin and Idaho. The broadband expansion projects in Wisconsin and Idaho will provide high-speed internet access to nearly 170,000 addresses and will bring hundreds of new job opportunities to the areas. Tilson plans to hire over 300 outside plant positions within the next 12 months in the following locations:

Fox Cities Metro, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Bellevue, Wisconsin

Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Jerome, Idaho

Twin Falls, Idaho

"By self-performing all aspects of permitting, engineering, and construction, we're able to move faster and better meet the demands of our customers in the rapidly growing wireless and fiber-to-the-home sectors," said Joshua Broder, Tilson's CEO. "We are proud to offer new opportunities for people from a range of backgrounds and fields."

Relevant experience includes but is not limited to general construction, landscaping, and construction flagging. Applications are now open and can be found on Tilson's open careers page. Tilson provides full- and part-time employees with a comprehensive benefits package including health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) with a company match, holidays and three weeks paid time off, cell phone and/or protective equipment reimbursement and more. Positions in outside plant offer a competitive starting pay, sign-on bonuses, and access to on-the-job training. Outside plant construction roles include but are not limited to:

Drill Locators

Drill Operators

Mini Excavator Operators

Laborers

Project Management Positions

Construction Managers and Inspectors

Fiber Splicers

Hard Surface Restoration and Horizontal Directional Drilling Supervisors

Interested candidates should apply by visiting www.tilsontech.com/careers/open-positions or by emailing [email protected].

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized eleven consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. As a leading network design, build, and operating firm, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country. To learn more about Tilson, please visit www.tilsontech.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

