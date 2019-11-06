Tilson Hires Alda Licis to Lead National Infrastructure Development Initiatives

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network deployment and IT professional services firm, is pleased to announce and welcome Alda Licis as the Vice President of Infrastructure Development. In this newly created position, Ms. Licis will oversee Tilson's fiber, wireless, network, space and tower asset development and leaseback within SQF, LLC, which was funded earlier this spring by SDC Capital Partners' up to $100 million investment. Prior to joining Tilson, Ms. Licis served as the Principal/Owner of Front Range Infrastructure Consulting advising clients in the fiber and wireless industry and at Zayo as a senior leader in dark fiber and small cell development business units.

"Alda holds a deep expertise for highly technical initiatives and will play a key role in providing and executing high quality solutions for our clients," says Josh Broder, Tilson CEO. "Tilson has hired unbelievably talented leaders over the last year and Alda rounds out our leadership team with a focus on infrastructure development. Alda's experience developing and deploying new infrastructure types – being first to small cells and dark fiber in her career, her technical background as an engineer, and her business and team leadership abilities make her a triple threat – experience, leadership, and know how."

Previously, Ms. Licis worked for Zayo Group in various leadership roles over her five-year tenure including managing the P&L for the data center business unit, developing Zayo's first small cell implementation team, managing large-scale fiber projects, and managing multiple product teams responsible for strategic pricing of all dark fiber-based products (metro, long haul and FTT/small cell). Prior to Zayo, Ms. Licis managed the Chicago and Federal engineering offices for EYP Mission Critical Facilities, a data center design and consulting company which was acquired by Hewlett Packard. She began her career as a licensed Electrical Engineer designing power systems for commercial buildings.

"Tilson seeks mission-driven leaders to continue to spearhead innovative solutions and I'm looking forward to help build on the solid foundation developed over the last decade," said Ms. Licis. "I am thrilled to join a high-caliber team of motivated and influential leaders during this high growth period."

Ms. Licis resides in Colorado and serves as the Chair of the University of Colorado's BOLD Advisory Council in the College of Engineering. She holds an Engineering degree from the University of Colorado and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago.

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized nine consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. With over 550 employees in 23 locations nationwide, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

For more information: www.tilsontech.com

SOURCE Tilson

