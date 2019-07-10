Tilson Hires Former Connecticut Consumer Counsel, Elin Swanson Katz, to Lead New Energy Consulting Division

HARTFORD, Conn., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network deployment and IT professional services firm, is pleased to announce and welcome Elin Swanson Katz as Managing Director, Energy Consulting and Associate General Counsel, effective September 3rd. Ms. Katz previously served as Connecticut Consumer Counsel and head of the Connecticut State Broadband Office, where she represented the interests of utility consumers before the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and other venues, including the Connecticut General Assembly.

As a senior member of Tilson's Consulting division, Ms. Katz will bring new prospective and capacity to Tilson's energy and utility consulting practice for both government and industry clients. Ms. Katz will also provide regulatory support for Tilson's legal team to help speed fiber and 5G deployments, as well as support merger and acquisition due diligence. She will be based out of Tilson's Hartford, Connecticut office.

"I've long admired Elin's advocacy for rate payers in Connecticut and am excited about what her intellect, tenacity, and utility domain expertise will bring to our team and clients" said Joshua Broder, CEO of Tilson, noting that "Elin has a rare capacity to balance both policy and pragmatism in problem solving."

Prior to becoming Consumer Counsel, Ms. Katz practiced law in Hartford, Boston and Washington, D.C. and previously served as Assistant Counsel at the former state Department of Environmental Protection (now the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection). She was formerly Vice-Chair of the West Hartford Board of Education. Ms. Katz has a law degree from Boston University, a B.S. from Cornell University and a master's from Trinity College.

"Tilson has built a strong reputation in the industry," Katz said. "As an advocate for consumers, I'm excited to continue to serve in a mission-driven organization to help grow the consulting practice. We're excited about the intersection of broadband in the energy/utility industries. Bringing broadband to underserved communities has been an interest of mine and these key infrastructure companies are key to those deployments. The Tilson team is developing new projects with these new ways of combining and leveraging networks."

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said in a recent press release, "Elin has been a passionate advocate for all of Connecticut's citizens for nearly eight years. Her expertise and experience has helped ensure Connecticut consumers have an advocate on their side and no doubt that advocacy will continue as she begins working to bring broadband and 5G technology – and its transformative powers – to all Connecticut consumers."

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized eight consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. With over 550 employees in 23 locations nationwide, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

For more information: www.tilsontech.com

SOURCE Tilson

Related Links

http://www.tilsontech.com

