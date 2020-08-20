Tilson Names Mike Dow First Chief Innovation Officer

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network development and information infrastructure professional services firm, announced Mike Dow's new role as Chief Innovation Officer in addition to his current role as Chief Information Officer. In this new position, Dow will lead Tilson's Innovation efforts, which include research, development, and commercialization initiatives for Tilson's tool set and service offerings.

"Mike has been crucial to every stage of Tilson's growth: founding the company, leading our construction IT team and scaling our consulting practice," said Josh Broder, Tilson CEO. "The creation of our first Chief Innovation Officer position reflects our increased focus on technology, innovation and the future of information infrastructure. Mike's entrepreneurial spirt, coupled with his ability to adapt and pivot quickly in emerging markets has been extraordinary and make him ideally suited to lead Tilson's new structured and disciplined approach to its innovation efforts."

As Chief Innovation Officer, Dow will leverage Tilson's current strategic and academic partnerships, while pursuing new partnerships with other leaders in the information infrastructure innovation space – including key Tilson vendors and employees. Through this effort, Tilson will continue to invest in leveraging artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and integrated systems for infrastructure monitoring and management.

"I'm honored to take on this new role and build Tilson's first structured innovation program," said Dow. "Investing in our tool set to further our client's work and stay on the cutting edge of our space will accelerate our ability to develop high-impact projects and programs as we continue to scale to deploy 5G, fiber, network technologies, and information systems. This will be fun."

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized ten consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. As a leading network design, build, and operating firm, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

