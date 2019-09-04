Tilson Promotes Drew Ludwick to Director of Network Services

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network deployment and IT professional services firm, is pleased to announce that Drew Ludwick has been recently promoted to Director of Network Services. As part of Tilson's growing Telecom Division, Mr. Ludwick leads a team of highly-experienced engineers and technicians delivering turnkey design, engineering, installation, and maintenance services of wired and wireless networks to clients across the country. Prior to joining Tilson in February 2017, Mr. Ludwick served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army developing next-generation communications networks that permanently shaped and improved the worldwide deployable and survivable Department of Defense family of networks.

"When I served with Drew in Afghanistan, he was the most talented network engineer and technical leader I had ever met," states Tilson CEO, Joshua Broder. "Since coming to Tilson, I have witnessed him bring the same integrity, work ethic and intellect to commercial projects."

In his new role, Mr. Ludwick will oversee the design, installation, and maintenance of thousands of nodes across multiple utility automated metering infrastructure (AMI) and distributed automation (DA) networks; state highway intelligent transportation system (ITS) networks; and high-speed broadband to rural communities across the nation. Tilson's team of networking professionals brings decades of experience supporting smart cities, broadband deployments, utility and grid distribution networks, as well as efforts to modernize and upgrade public and commercial networks.

"Our mission is to bring turnkey solutions to a wider range of customers and I'm excited to continue to innovate and support Tilson's rapid growth," Mr. Ludwick states. "The work ethic and motivation of the team makes it easy to step into this role as we continue to push the limits on new technology to serve our customer's unique networking needs."

During his military career, Mr. Ludwick engineered and deployed complex networks and technologies, providing secure and robust communications capabilities in Afghanistan, Iraq, Europe, and throughout the Pacific Rim. He held several leadership positions of increasing rank and responsibility including Officer in Charge of Command and Control for the NATO Commander, Presidential Communications Officer with the White House Communications Agency, and as the Command Chief Warrant Officer for the Joint Communications Support Element.

Mr. Ludwick and Tilson's network services team will be attending WISPAPALOOZA this year October 14, 2019 – October 19, 2019 held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized nine consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. With over 550 employees in 23 locations nationwide, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

For more information: www.tilsontech.com

SOURCE Tilson

Related Links

tilsontech.com

