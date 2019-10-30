Tilson Recognized as ENR Top 600 Specialty Contractor, Moves up 138 Spots

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network deployment and IT professional services firm, announced today that it has again earned a place on the Engineering News Record (ENR) Top 600 list of Specialty Contractors. From #560 in 2017, to #481 in 2018, Tilson's 138 spot rise to #343 in 2019 reflects the company's rapid growth this year as a national turnkey solution provider. Tilson was also recently recognized for the 9th year in a row on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, rising 23 spots in its ranking to position #1773. Tilson's growth on both lists is a direct reflection of its work expanding to meet increasing customer demands for 5G small cell and fiber networks across the country as the telecommunications market shows no sign of slowing.

"Dedication, innovation, and a very talented group of people are at the core of Tilson's continued success," said Joshua Broder, Tilson CEO. "Being recognized for a fourth year as a Top 600 Specialty Contractor demonstrates the value of our design-build, turnkey solutions and our competitive advantage in the industry. At the root of any recognition are the Tilson employees who work tirelessly to support our clients and deliver the best quality outcomes."

"The strength of the current market can be seen in the results of this year's ENR Top 600 Specialty Contractors list," writes Gary Tulaxz, who authored the flagship story with ENR's release of the list. "As a group, the Top 600 generated revenue of $135.20 billion in 2018, up 9.0% over $124.04 billion in 2017 and a 20.1% hike from $112.72 billion the year before. Revenue for the Top 600 now has risen 103.9%­—more than doubling—since the market recovery began in 2011."

Engineering News-Record has been the magazine of record for stakeholders in engineering and construction industries since 1917. The Engineering News-Record compiles and publishes rankings of the largest construction and engineering firms annually, measured by gross revenues. The ENR also publishes annual 'Top of' lists recognizing individuals who are stand-out leaders in their industries. Former Tilson awardees include Tilson CEO Josh Broder, VP of Telecom Kelly Brewer, and Tilson General Counsel Tim Schneider. Both Mr. Broder and Ms. Brewer were named to the ENR New England Top Young Professionals list in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Following the release of the New England list, Mr. Broder was also named to the national magazine's inaugural list of America's "Top 20 Under 40" professionals in commercial engineering and construction. Mr. Schneider was the most recently recognized to the ENR New England 2019 Top Young Professionals list.

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized nine consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. With over 550 employees in 23 locations nationwide, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

For more information: www.tilsontech.com

SOURCE Tilson

