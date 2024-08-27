Tilt Secures Series B Funding to Expand HR Technology Footprint

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilt, the pioneering platform for leave management solutions, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its $15 million Series B funding round. This round was led by Bramalea Partners , with additional participation from HearstLab and continued support from Firework Ventures, Origin Ventures, and Techstars.

To further bolster its strategic direction, Tilt is also excited to announce the addition of Jill Frankle to its Board of Directors. With extensive experience in venture capital investment, alternative assets management, and board governance, Jill brings to the board a wealth of insight and the proven foresight to drive strategic innovation in both corporate and startup environments.

Tilt is eager to advance its leave management platform to position HR professionals as strategic organizational leaders. Post this

Tilt has set a new standard in the leave of absence industry, and is eager to further its platform built for HR professionals to manage leaves of absence while becoming strategic leaders in their organization. Further extending ecosystem integration capabilities is one of the many ways this leader in leave management will accelerate innovation in HR technology.

"Securing this Series B funding is a significant milestone for Tilt," said Jen Henderson, CEO of Tilt. "With the support of Bramalea Partners, Hearst Ventures and the rest of our investors, we are well-positioned to expand our ecosystem and influence through new strategic partnerships and integrations, as well as additional capabilities to aid HR users in supporting their employees while lessening their burden."

This infusion of capital will enable Tilt to expand the connectivity of the leave of absence ecosystem even further. Tilt can now build upon the solid foundation established through the industry's first two-way API integration to include pay data between a Leave Management and HRIS system, specifically, with the workforce management platform Rippling.

"It's been exciting to watch our partnership with Tilt grow to provide integrated leave management for our customers," said Brad Armstrong, SVP of Business and Corporate Development at Rippling. "This critical partnership has helped organizations automate manual work and manage compliant leave programs so they can focus on what really matters--supporting their employees."

Over the past year, Tilt's partnership with Rippling has enabled seamless data transfer and boosted operational efficiencies for Tilt and Rippling customers across the country. Building on this success, Tilt is committed to expanding its partnerships and API integrations that will further streamline leave management processes.

Tilt's efforts for an interconnected system of HR technology has already begun with the announcement of a new two-way API integration with Workday and a strategic partnership with Paycor. The two-way integration with Workday comes as part of their Partner Marketplace, where they deliver "integrations you can trust" with their certified Workday design approved badge. These collaborations will augment platform capabilities, offering HR professionals even more powerful tools to manage leaves of absence.

"At Bramalea, we invest in exceptional expansion-stage software companies," said Andy Boyd, Founder and Managing Partner at Bramalea Partners. "Tilt is positioned to leave an indelible mark on the leave of absence ecosystem while elevating the HR function within every organization. We were impressed by what Jen and her team have built, which is why we couldn't be more inspired to help support Tilt as they continue their incredible journey."

This new funding will accelerate Tilt's mission to create a comprehensive platform that not only simplifies leave management but also positions HR professionals as pivotal leaders in their organizations. Tilt is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients and their employees.

About Tilt

Tilt powers leave management for companies looking to bridge HR efficiency and employee experience through our safe, secure, and compliant platform. Tilt's proprietary technology intelligently manages all employee leave scenarios, while our people keep employees feeling supported through their most trying moments, making Tilt the solution of choice for people-centric leaders impacting customer satisfaction, talent retention, and productivity.

