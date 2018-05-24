Tilted Kilt Unveils New Menu Highlighting Handcrafted Burgers and Classic Comfort Dishes

Wicked Boston Burger: Featuring Samuel Adams® Boston Lager onion relish and fry sauce, finished with maple pepper bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Chili Cheeseburger: Hearty beef chili, melted cheddar jack cheese and topped with a panko crusted onion ring.

Jalapeño Pepper Jack: Heat things up with grilled jalapeño and pepper jack cheese, paired with lettuce, tomato, red onion and Kilt Burner mayo.

The Pub Double: Two quarter pound patties and two slices of American cheese, stacked with Samuel Adams® Boston Lager fry sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Holy Guacamole: Pepper jack cheese, topped with guacamole, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

In addition to the wide variety of burgers, Tilted Kilt has added several new items to the menu including Fried Chicken, Chicken Parmesan, Turkey Reuben and Ma! The Meatloaf. All of these delicious dishes, as well as, the option of building your own burger can be had while dining in, carrying out, or hosting a private banquet event at select locations. This variety of mouthwatering items on all menus helps Tilted Kilt continuously offer customers satisfaction to their cravings, no matter how they are dining.

"We know today's diner likes to have the option about where they eat and what they eat, so we wanted to ensure our guests have carryout options and access to variety of mouthwatering dishes," stated Ron Lynch, president of Tilted Kilt. "Our goal is to meet the growing demand of both families and businesses looking to simplify needs by offering affordable, yet delicious options the entire guest list will enjoy."

Tilted Kilt has more than 47 locations across the United States and Canada and boasts a wide array of sports and traditional pub food and drinks all under one roof. Combined with pool tables, large TVs, and additional amenities, Tilted Kilt is the best place to watch sports and hang out with friends. Humorous and slightly bawdy limericks are seen throughout the pub, creating an atmosphere that is fun and entertaining.

For more information about Tilted Kilt or to find your nearest location, visit tiltedkilt.com.

About Tilted Kilt

Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, known as "The Best Looking Sports Pub You've Ever Seen," has 47 units in operation throughout the U.S. and Canada, with additional 3 pubs in various stages of development. Tilted Kilt is uniquely different than other sports bars because of its fun pub experience. The Pubs feature dozens of large, HDTVs and big screens to deliver a premium sports viewing experience. Every Pub has 30+ draught and bottled beers along with excellent tasting, high quality menu items served to you by the World Famous Kilt Girls®. The Tilted Kilt Girls and Guys are inviting and represent the comfortable atmosphere while simultaneously demonstrating a high level of service in the industry. The brand's slogan "A Cold Beer Never Looked So Good."® personifies the Fun, Food, Spirits and Sports that the Tilted Kilt is well-known for bringing to pub guests in both the United States and Canada.

