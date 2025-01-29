TIM ALLEN HONORED AS TOP AGENT BY COLDWELL BANKER REALTY

$307 Million in Residential Sales Volume in 2024 to Secure Elite Ranking

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty is pleased to announce that Tim Allen, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialist, has been ranked as its 2024 No. 1 top-performing agent nationally, out of approximately 52,000 sales professionals, and achieved the Society of Excellence designation, which is reserved for only the top 1 percent of Coldwell Banker agents in the nation. The designations are based on adjusted gross commission income. Allen achieved $307 million in closed residential real estate sales volume for 2024, and his team, Tim Allen Properties, achieved over $500 million in sales in 2024.*

Tim Allen

Some of Allen's notable sales in 2024 included Clint Eastwood's home which closed in October 2024 for $19,325,000 and the highest-priced sold home in Monterey County history which closed in August 2024 for $45,000,000.

Allen's business operations feature a full-service approach, offering expertise in residential real estate, a luxury rental portfolio, commercial real estate sales and land development. He has been a top real estate professional in the Monterey Peninsula for 40 years. Allen provides concierge support for every client, including staff dedicated to providing transaction and closing support, staging and an elevated marketing approach. Additionally, he creates curated and professionally produced videos to highlight exceptional listings.

In May 2020, Allen originally funded CarmelGives, a community foundation for Monterey County to assist individuals and organizations that were being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning, he has contributed the top 5% of each real estate commission to the fund, along with other donors. To date, CarmelGives has invested more than $2,100,000 in over 200 grants and projects to support local organizations and charities in the region.

Allen was born and raised on the Monterey Peninsula and has extensive knowledge of the region. He attended Stevenson High School, raised his three children in the area and owns homes throughout the peninsula. Beyond his love for family and real estate, his other passion is the game of lacrosse. A collegiate player himself at the University of California, Santa Barbara while he was studying business and economics, he has become an avid supporter of the game. The teamwork, skills and overall discipline required to play at an elevated level have translated to his successful professional career.

For more information about buying or selling a home, contact Tim Allen (CalRE#00891159) at [email protected] or 831-214-1990; listings can be viewed at www.timallenproperties.com.

QUOTES:

"We are thrilled to recognize Tim's remarkable achievements as he consistently demonstrates his market knowledge and commitment to his clients. Year after year, he ranks among the top sales leaders in our network, reinforcing Coldwell Banker's reputation as a highly trusted name in real estate."

Kamini Lane, president and CEO, Coldwell Banker Realty

"Tim is an iconic agent who sets the bar and continues to look for ways to elevate the experience for his clients. He consistently performs at an incredible level and leads the nation in both sales and innovation. His dedication and well-established reputation as a market expert offers an unparalleled approach to storytelling and lifestyle marketing for breathtaking properties. We are honored to celebrate Tim again this year."

Jennifer Lind, regional president, West, Coldwell Banker Realty

*Sales data according to MLS records from 1/1/24-12/31/24.

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty companies operate the company-owned real estate brokerage offices in leading markets in the United States representing more than 52,000 independent real estate agents in approximately 600 offices. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.

Media Contact:

Natalia Manez, PR Manager, Coldwell Banker Realty

[email protected]

631-662-5481

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty