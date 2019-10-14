Tim Berman Joins Ideal Computer Systems and C-Systems Software Inc. as Their New Innovation Manager

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Computer Systems and c-Systems Software Inc., two leading industry-specific dealership software vendors in North America, are pleased to jointly announce that Tim Berman has joined them as the new Innovation Manager.

Tim's mission is to leverage his experience in the outdoor power equipment (OPE) industry and his entrepreneurial spirit to deliver innovative products that closely match the industry-specific needs and expectations of OPE dealers.

Tim Berman Joins Ideal Computer Systems and c-Systems Software Inc. as Their New Initiative Manager

This role is a perfect fit for Tim because he is a passionate entrepreneur who loves the OPE industry and small brick-and-mortar businesses in general. He grew up working with his father at a family-run tractor dealership, which he helped expand from a two-man startup to a thriving two-location dealership.

After 17 years in the business, they recently sold both locations, allowing Tim's father to transition toward retirement and Tim to pursue other passions.

"I think working for Ideal and c-Systems is the perfect next step for my career," said Tim. "I see a lot of opportunities when it comes to product innovation in the OPE industry, and I can't wait to start exploring them."

"Tim is a great new addition to our team," said Ajay Thakur, the General Manager of Ideal and c-Systems. "His passion for the industry is exactly what we need to help us deliver future products that resonate with our customers and deliver real business results. I'm looking forward to seeing what he has in store for us."

Outside of work, Tim is a hymn writer and arranger, and has a love for the human voice, the greatest instrument ever created. He lives in rural North Texas, in the small lake town of Granbury, where he helped found the Downtown church of Christ, which is now in its seventh year of service to the Granbury community.

He recently celebrated his first anniversary with his lovely wife, Sarah, who was a staff accountant at his dealership. She now runs an independent consulting firm that works with dealerships and small businesses on financial reporting. In his spare time, Tim loves spending time with his wife and family, and he is an uncle to four nephews and three nieces.

About Ideal Computer Systems

Many dealers struggle to manage their dealership having to use multiple systems and often duplicating the data. Ideal gives dealers all the tools they need to manage each aspect of their business in one, easy-to-use software – backed up by 30+ years of industry experience.

With an all-in-one software, dealers are able to automate processes, gain control of their dealership and have peace of mind. To learn more about Ideal, visit: www.idealcomputersystems.com.

About c-Systems Software Inc.

c-Systems Software Inc. is a business management solution vendor for outdoor power equipment, agricultural and powersports dealers. It's tough to keep every single dealership process, department and employee in check when there are so many of them. That's why c-Systems created one system to manage it all, so that dealers can stop fussing about the little things and focus on the big picture.

Acquired by Constellation Software Inc. in 2018, c-Systems continues to provide the specialization and individual attention dealers expect from a family-oriented company, while benefitting from the stability and support of an organization with over 20,000 customers worldwide.

To learn more about c-Systems, visit: www.csystemssoftware.com.

Related Images

tim-berman.jpg

Tim Berman

Tim Berman Joins Ideal Computer Systems and c-Systems Software Inc. as Their New Initiative Manager

SOURCE Ideal Computer Systems & c-Systems Software Inc