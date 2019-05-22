Tim Carey Selected to Lead Growing Energy Group in Chicago for Burns & McDonnell

Continued diversification into a broad number of major service specialties has resulted in another year of growth for Burns & McDonnell. The firm ranks No. 10 on the 2019 Top 500 Design Firms list and No. 1 in the Power category by Engineering News-Record (ENR). The just-released 2019 ranking was based on 2018 design revenue of $1.67 billion, compared with $1.47 billion reported on the 2018 survey.

Carey says this diversification, along with a strong construction team, is the key to executing engineer-procure-construct (EPC) projects — a delivery method that creates the flexibility to meet increasingly stringent client demands for schedule and budget certainty — within the power industry.

"Our multidiscipline team has supported the gamut of power generation projects — from reciprocating engines to renewable energy and storage, and from distributed energy resources to power plant improvements," Carey says. "Our professionals' skillsets not only support traditional power plant projects, but also gas compressor, steel, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial projects. Because we have a comprehensive suite of services and contract delivery methods, we're better positioned to deliver safe and efficient solutions on time and on budget."

Burns & McDonnell is expanding operations in Chicago and plans to double the size of its local workforce — hiring more than 300 diverse professionals — within the next three years. The growth in the region is part of the 100 percent employee-owned engineering, architecture, construction, environmental and consulting firm's nationwide effort to hire more than 1,000 professionals annually.

"We're excited to add entrepreneurial, dynamic, top-notch professionals to our team, helping us continue to deliver high-quality, state-of-the-art projects for our clients," Carey says.

