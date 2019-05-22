Tim Carey Selected to Lead Growing Energy Group in Chicago for Burns & McDonnell
May 22, 2019, 10:09 ET
CHICAGO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & McDonnell has selected Tim Carey to lead its growing regional Energy Group in Chicago. Throughout Carey's career, he has supported many small projects and large-scale capital projects for utility and heavy industrial clients in North America. With nearly two decades of engineering, construction and management experience, he will focus on growing the firm's team of professionals and continuing to support power generation and industrial clients in the Upper Midwest.
"Tim has a proven track record of success and leadership supporting crucial power generation projects and programs across the country," says Scott Newland, senior vice president and general manager of Chicago and Detroit offices for Burns & McDonnell. "His drive, commitment and deep understanding of the industry make him a strong addition to our leadership team."
Continued diversification into a broad number of major service specialties has resulted in another year of growth for Burns & McDonnell. The firm ranks No. 10 on the 2019 Top 500 Design Firms list and No. 1 in the Power category by Engineering News-Record (ENR). The just-released 2019 ranking was based on 2018 design revenue of $1.67 billion, compared with $1.47 billion reported on the 2018 survey.
Carey says this diversification, along with a strong construction team, is the key to executing engineer-procure-construct (EPC) projects — a delivery method that creates the flexibility to meet increasingly stringent client demands for schedule and budget certainty — within the power industry.
"Our multidiscipline team has supported the gamut of power generation projects — from reciprocating engines to renewable energy and storage, and from distributed energy resources to power plant improvements," Carey says. "Our professionals' skillsets not only support traditional power plant projects, but also gas compressor, steel, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial projects. Because we have a comprehensive suite of services and contract delivery methods, we're better positioned to deliver safe and efficient solutions on time and on budget."
Burns & McDonnell is expanding operations in Chicago and plans to double the size of its local workforce — hiring more than 300 diverse professionals — within the next three years. The growth in the region is part of the 100 percent employee-owned engineering, architecture, construction, environmental and consulting firm's nationwide effort to hire more than 1,000 professionals annually.
"We're excited to add entrepreneurial, dynamic, top-notch professionals to our team, helping us continue to deliver high-quality, state-of-the-art projects for our clients," Carey says.
About Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2019 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com.
