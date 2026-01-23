Tim Christin Appointed Managing Director of Proviniti's Leading Risk and Information Security Practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proviniti, a leading provider of enterprise technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Tim Christin as Managing Director of its Risk and Information Security Practice, effective immediately. Christin, a recognized industry expert with decades of experience in cybersecurity and risk management will spearhead Proviniti's strategic direction, operational execution, and go-to-market expansion during a period of unprecedented growth and demand for secure, AI-enabled risk and Cybersecurity solutions.

Tim Christin

Christin's appointment comes as Proviniti experiences strong market momentum, a rapidly expanding client base, and a robust sales pipeline that positions the company for its best revenue performance to date. With enterprises accelerating investments in cybersecurity, identity security, artificial intelligence, and modernized infrastructure, Proviniti is uniquely positioned to help organizations innovate securely and at scale.

"With record sales growth ahead and extraordinary market opportunity, Tim is the right leader at the right time," said Steven McCaffrey, Proviniti Chief Executive Officer and Senior Managing Partner. "His deep expertise across cybersecurity, information security, and enterprise software sales combined with a proven ability to align strategy with business outcomes will be instrumental as we expand our footprint and deliver even greater value to our clients."

Christin brings extensive leadership experience across cyber, information, and identity security, as well as enterprise software. He has advised and partnered with some of the world's largest and most regulated organizations, working closely with CISOs, CIOs, and executive teams to address complex security, risk, and governance challenges. Most recently, Christin served as a global sales executive at ServiceNow, where he drove large-scale enterprise adoption of secure digital workflows. His career includes leadership roles at ServiceNow, Optiv, Acxiom, and Thomson Reuters, consistently delivering sustained revenue growth, market expansion, and trusted security outcomes.

"I'm excited to join Proviniti at such a pivotal moment in its growth journey," said Tim Christin. "Proviniti sits at the intersection of cybersecurity, identity, AI, and enterprise transformation. Proviniti has a strong foundation, differentiated solutions, and significant sales momentum already in motion. My focus will be on accelerating growth, deepening enterprise security partnerships, and helping clients adopt intelligent technology with the governance, controls, and trust required to succeed."

As Managing Director, Christin will focus on:

• Driving record-setting revenue growth

• Expanding Proviniti's enterprise and partner ecosystem

• Strengthening client relationships with security-first outcomes

• Advancing innovation across cybersecurity, identity, and AI-enabled solutions

About Proviniti

Proviniti delivers enterprise technology solutions that help organizations optimize operations, strengthen cybersecurity and information security, and achieve measurable business outcomes. With a focus on innovation, execution, and client success, Proviniti partners with enterprises to implement scalable, secure, and future-ready technology strategies.

