Tim Cornell Joins Debevoise as Antitrust Partner

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announced that Tim Cornell will join its Washington, D.C., office as partner in the Antitrust Group, bolstering the firm's capabilities in a key regulatory area. In his new role, Mr. Cornell will advise a broad range of clients, including public companies and private equity sponsors, on a range of complex antitrust matters, including for M&A, corporate compliance, litigation and government investigations.

A seasoned dealmaker with two decades of experience, Mr. Cornell has advised companies on complex antitrust matters spanning mergers and acquisitions regulatory review and clearances, intellectual property and technology licensing, supply and distribution agreements, joint venture formation and civil and criminal antitrust investigations. He regularly appears before the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice and has advocated on behalf of his clients before U.S. federal courts and international regulatory bodies.

Presiding Partner Peter Furci said, "Given the highly active regulatory posture in the U.S, we are seeing increased demand from our clients for antitrust advice, whether assessing M&A opportunities, trying to complete deals or facing a government review or investigation. Tim's arrival will expand our capabilities in this area, and he will be a powerful resource for our clients."

Corporate Department Chair Matt Kaplan added: "Tim is known across the public company and private equity landscapes as a seasoned and agile antitrust lawyer who provides market leading advice to clients as they evaluate and complete M&A transactions. We are confident that our clients will benefit from his counsel."

Co-Chair of the Litigation Department Mary Beth Hogan added: "With increasing regulatory focus on antitrust issues in the merger context, the rising prevalence of antitrust components to civil lawsuits, and antitrust-related criminal investigations on the rise, clients benefit from our ability to build strong and seamless teams where lawyers from our Antitrust Group and other litigation practices work side by side. Tim's background in this type of work and his proven ability to excel in the boardroom and the courtroom will greatly benefit our clients."

"Our practice is experiencing increased client demand across all facets of our work, and Tim brings the precise mix of strong lawyering and industry knowledge we need to deepen our bench," said Antitrust Group partner Ted Hassi. "With Tim on board, we will be further primed to meet the growing needs of our clients."

"I have long admired and respected Debevoise for its collaborative culture and reputation for the highest quality lawyering. I look forward to joining my new colleagues and helping grow the firm's Antitrust Group across its global network," Mr. Cornell said.

Prior to joining Debevoise, Mr. Cornell was the head of the U.S. antitrust group in the Washington, D.C., office of another international law firm. He received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law School in 2000 and his B.S. from the United States Naval Academy in 1992.

About the Antitrust Group

The Debevoise Antitrust Group combines top-quality analysis, a thorough understanding of the law and an in-depth familiarity with regulatory and judicial processes to solve clients' most challenging antitrust problems. The Antitrust Group combines strong transactional expertise with the highest quality complex litigation capabilities and provides well-rounded support to clients across a wide range of industries and geographies. Whether responding to a government investigation, defending a price-fixing class action, obtaining approval of a multinational acquisition or representing an antitrust plaintiff in court, the Group provides clients with timely, focused advice and a dedicated team to address their needs. Clients view Debevoise antitrust lawyers as powerful and effective allies to handle all aspects of their antitrust concerns.

